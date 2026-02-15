Chiranjeevi, Akshay, Raveena wish everyone on Mahashivratri: Om Namah Shivaya

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Celebrating Mahashivratri, several members of the entertainment industry used social media to wish the netizens on the auspicious occasion.

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and penned, "If the ignorance in a person is overcome with spiritual consciousness, every person becomes Lord Shiva. Har Har Mahadev (sic)."

"Wishing that on this Mahashivratri, everyone turns inward and experiences the essence of Shiva...Wishing everyone a very happy Mahashivratri. Happy #Mahashivratri Om Namah Shivaya," he went on to add.

Bollywood hunk Akshay Kumar also penned on the micro-blogging site, "May the grace of Lord Shiva always remain upon us all...Om Namah Shivaya. Heartfelt wishes on Mahashivratri. Jai Mahakaal."

Actor Suniel Shetty uploaded a photo of himself on Instagram sitting peacefully dressed as a Sadhu and wished everyone on Mahashivra,tri saying, "When the inner noise stops....Shiva appears...Har Har Mahadev...Best wishes of Mahashivratri to all."

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan added, "Wish you all Mahadev's love and light...Happy Mahashivratri."

Actress Raveena Tandon also posted a couple of pictures of herself from one of her temple visits on social media, along with the caption, "Har Har Mahadev".

Back in January 2025, Raveena embarked on a fulfilling spiritual journey with her daughter Rasha Thadani, offering prayers at all 12 Jyotirlingas spread across the country.

Raveena even treated the users with snippets from her religious visits to Kedarnath, Mahakaleshwar, and Rameswaram on social media. Their pilgrimage covered a large distance from Uttarakhand to Tamil Nadu, and finally came to an end in Gujarat with a visit to the Nageshwar Jyotirlinga.

For those who do not know, Maha Shivaratri commemorates the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The festival is observed across the country by chanting prayers, fasting, and offering prayers at a Shiva temple.

