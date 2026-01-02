Chirag Jani's look as Mohammad Bin Tughlaq in 'Draupathi 2' released

Chennai, Jan 2 (IANS) The makers of director Mohan G Kshatriyan's historical action drama 'Draupathi 2' on Friday released the first look poster of actor Chirag Jani as Mohammad Bin Tughlaq in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline to share the poster of Chirag Jani as Mohammad Bin Tughlaq, director Mohan G Kshatriyan wrote, "Terror Wears A Crown. Unveiling the Delhi Sultanate #MohdBinThugluq...@JaniChiragjani nailed it. Roaring as First-Level Antagonist."

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs. Mounted as a grand multilingual period film rooted in 14th-century South India, the film, which recently completed post-production, has now been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for release with a 'U/A' certificate.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the film will have three powerful villains, with Chirag Jani positioned as the first-level antagonist.

Speaking about the casting of Chirag Jani, director Mohan G says, “Chirag portrays Mohammad Bin Tughlaq, not simply as a villain, but as a layered ruler whose brilliance often clashed with the consequences of his own choices. I wanted an actor who could convincingly bring together physical gigantism and intellectual brilliance. History remembers Tughlaq as an ‘intelligent fool,’ and capturing that contradiction requires tremendous control. Chirag immersed himself completely, he brings menace, dignity, calculation, and emotional depth to the role. He doesn’t just act the character; he lives it, and that presence lifts the film.”

'Draupathi 2' features Richard Rishi in the lead, with Rakshana Indusudan as the female lead and Natti Natraj in a pivotal role. The ensemble cast includes Y G Mahendran, Nadodigal Barani, Saravana Subbiah, Vel Ramamoorthy, Siraj Johnny, Dinesh Lamba, Ganesh Gaurang, Divi, Devayani Sharma, and Arunodayan.

The film has been produced by Chola Shakkaravarthi (Netaji Productions) in association with G.M. Film Corporation, with cinematography by Philip R. Sundar, music by Ghibran Vaibodha, action choreography by Action Santosh, choreography by Thanika Tony, editing by Devaraj, and production design by Kamalnathan. Dialogues for the film have been penned by Padma Chandrasekhar and Mohan G.

