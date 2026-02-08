China's targeting of churches reflects campaign against independent Christian worship: Report

Beijing, Feb 8 (IANS) China's crackdown on churches is part of a broader effort to align social institutions with the ideological priorities of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), a report said.

On January 5, hundreds of armed police surrounded Yayang Church in Wenzhou region of China's Zhejiang province and led to the removal of the church's cross from its scaffolding, an action that indicated more than a local zoning dispute, the report added.

"Its targeting reflects an intensifying national campaign against independent Christian worship, one that has accelerated through late 2025 and into early 2026. The action followed weeks of pressure. Reports indicate that the initial crackdown on Yayang Church began in mid-December, when several members were detained," a report in European Times said.

"By early January, the confrontation had escalated into a full-scale police operation, underscoring the authorities’ determination to bring unofficial churches firmly under state control," it added.

China recognises Christianity only through state-controlled institutions. Protestant churches are expected to function under the Three-Self Patriotic Movement while Catholics need to align with state-backed Catholic Patriotic Association.

Churches that refuse registration, citing theological autonomy or resistance to political oversight, are considered illegal in China, according to the report.

Zhejiang province, especially Wenzhou, in China, for years, is considered a stronghold of independent Christianity.

The removal of crosses, sealing of churches and detention of pastors have occurred several times over the years. However, the recent actions indicate a renewed and more coordinated phase of enforcement instead of sporadic local initiatives.

The targeting of church did not only happen in Wenzhou. During the same week, an underground church in Chengdu reported that several of its key leaders had been arrested, according to a report in European Times.

Chengdu’s Early Rain Covenant Church, one of China's most prominent unregistered congregations, said nine members, including senior leaders, were detained during what it termed as a "concerted operation".

For years, Early Rain Covenant Church has faced sustained pressure, including raids, arrests, and long prison sentences for its pastor and elders.

A report in European Times said, "The latest detentions indicate that the scrutiny has not eased with time but has instead become more systematic, targeting organisational leadership to weaken churches' ability to function. Further north, in Shanxi province, the Linfen Golden Lampstand Church has also been caught in the dragnet."

"In mid-2025, around a dozen individuals affiliated with the church were convicted on fraud charges, according to human rights groups. Critics argue that such charges are frequently used as legal instruments to suppress religious groups when direct prosecution for worship activities would draw greater scrutiny," it added.

Human rights observers note that recent operations signal coordination in action across provinces.

The near-simultaneous actions in Zhejiang, Sichuan, and Shanxi suggest a centrally driven policy instead of isolated implementation by local officials.

A report in European Times said, "The crackdown on churches forms part of a broader effort to align all social institutions with the ideological priorities of the Chinese Communist Party. Religion, particularly when organised independently, is viewed through a lens of political risk. The insistence on registration, loyalty, and conformity leaves little room for communities that seek to practice faith without state mediation."

--IANS

akl/khz