China responds to Trump tariff threat, says trade with Russia 'legal and legitimate'

Beijing, Aug 8 (IANS) China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday defended the country's economic, trade and energy cooperation with nations around the world, including Russia, terming it "legitimate and legal."

Speaking to reporters during a regular media briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun reaffirmed Beijing's stand to take energy security measures based on national interests.

When asked about US President Donald Trump's statement that he might impose secondary tariffs on China for buying Russian oil, Guo responded, "China's position on relevant issues is consistent and clear. China's normal economic, trade, and energy cooperation with countries around the world, including Russia, is legitimate and legal. We will continue to take reasonable energy security measures based on our national interests."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson's statement comes after Trump indicated this week that Beijing could face additional tariffs for buying Russian oil.

When asked by media at the White House about whether secondary sanctions will be imposed on China for importing Russian oil, Trump responded: "It may happen. I mean, I don’t know. I can’t tell you yet, but we did it with India. We’re doing it probably with a couple of others. One of them could be China."

On Thursday, Guo Jiakun expressed China's opposition to the abuse of tariffs, terming it "consistent and clear."

When asked about Trump's decision to impose additional 25 per cent tariff on India for its purchases of Russian oil, Guo responded, "China’s opposition to the abuse of tariffs is consistent and clear."

The latest round of tariffs, an additional 25 per cent hike, was announced by Trump on Wednesday, citing India’s continued imports of Russian crude oil as the primary reason. This comes on top of a previous 25 per cent tariff that came into effect on July 20.

Responding sharply to the US move, India's Ministry of External Affairs called the decision "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable", stating that India’s energy needs and strategic autonomy must be respected.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reiterated his government's unwavering support for India’s farmers, livestock holders, and fishermen.

Speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in Delhi on Thursday, he said, "The interest of farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise with the interests of its farmers, livestock holders, and fishermen. And I know that I will have to pay a huge price for this personally, but I am ready. India is ready, for the sake of the country's farmers, fishermen and livestock holders."

