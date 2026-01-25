China launches probe into military's highest-ranked uniformed officer

Beijing, Jan 25 (IANS) China has announced that its military's highest-ranked uniformed officer and another are being investigated for "suspected serious discipline and law violations", a term often used to refer to corruption, as per a media report.

A probe has been launched into General Zhang Youxia, the senior Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, and General Liu Zhenli, a CMC member and head of the Joint Staff Department, which monitors combat planning, The Japan Times reported, citing a Chinese Defence Ministry statement. The CMC commands China's military under President Xi Jinping, who is the Chairman of the body.

The ministry statement did not mention the reasons behind launching a probe into Generals Zhang and Liu. However, an editorial in the Chinese military’s flagship newspaper seemed to throw some light on the reasoning.

In an editorial, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Daily criticised Zhang and Liu, saying they had weakened Xi’s authority as CMC chief and caused political and corruption problems that pose a threat to the party’s leadership over the armed forces and impacted efforts to improve combat readiness.

"They have gravely tarnished the image and authority of the CMC leadership and severely damaged the political and ideological foundation of unity and progress among all military personnel," The Japan Times quoted the editorial as saying. The alleged misconduct had caused an "extremely negative impact on the party, the nation and the military".

After the launch of the probe into Zhang and Liu, the CMC now has just two members: Xi and General Zhang Shengmin, who is not related to Zhang Youxia and monitors the military's probe into graft. Zhang Shengmin assumed the role in CMC after He Weidong's removal in October last year, The Japan Times reported.

This development is the latest in a series of investigations launched by President Xi into China's military since he assumed office in 2012. In January last year, he had termed corruption as the "biggest threat" to the ruling Communist Party. However, he stated that the fight against corruption remains a "grave and complex challenge."

In October last year, China announced that it had launched an investigation into several military officials and booted out Gen He Weidong, who was a Vice Chairman of the CMC, and Admiral Miao Hua, the head of its political work department, as per the report.

Earlier, China also expelled former Defence Minister Li Shangfu and his predecessor, Wei Fenghe, from the party in 2024 over corruption allegations.

--IANS

akl/vd