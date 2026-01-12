'China fuelling Southeast Asia’s narcotic drugs chain'

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) China has emerged as the dominant supplier of precursor chemicals and technical inputs that sustain the manufacture of synthetic narcotic drugs produced in Southeast Asia, particularly the Golden Triangle region, according to a media report.

China's chemical industry produces the overwhelming majority of the world's active pharmaceutical ingredients and industrial precursors, many of which have legitimate commercial uses but can be repurposed for synthetic drug production with minimal modification, the article authored by Ratish Mehta in International Business Times stated.

International indictments and investigative reporting have repeatedly demonstrated that Chinese chemical suppliers and brokers have knowingly marketed, sold, and shipped fentanyl and methamphetamine precursors to overseas criminal networks. The US Department of Justice's prosecutions of Chinese nationals and firms for fentanyl precursor trafficking also show that these transactions form part of organised commercial practices involving encrypted communications, mislabelled shipments and cryptocurrency-based payments, the article further states.

Although Beijing has formally rejected claims of state involvement, suppliers have consistently adapted by shifting to precursors or chemically adjacent compounds not yet subject to controls. This suggests a regulatory environment that prioritises industrial flexibility and export volume over proactive harm prevention, according to the article.

"The narco trade linked to China is not sustained by overt state sponsorship but by institutional permissiveness. The absence of consistent enforcement, combined with fragmented oversight of chemical exports and limited transparency in cross-border financial flows, creates predictable opportunities for criminal exploitation. In this sense, China's role is best described as one of structural enablement rather than direct orchestration," the article observed.

The Golden Triangle offers armed protection, weak governance, and logistical proximity to Chinese supply routes, which has led to an increase in drug production in the region.

The article also highlights that there have been increasing cases of Chinese nationals turning out to be financiers, chemical specialists, and logistical coordinators in drug-related arrests across Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar.

"While such involvement does not establish central state direction, it points towards the transnational continuity of the supply chain," the article observed.

The article points out that such activities reflect a governance model in which economic expansion proceeds faster than regulatory coordination and where political sensitivities constrain cooperation with foreign law enforcement.

"The result is a durable proxy system in which illicit production is tolerated as long as it remains offshore and politically deniable," the article observed.

