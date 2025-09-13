Children with disabilities inspire people at Vadodara Urban Innovation Summit

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) A heart-warming moment stole the spotlight at the inaugural session of the Urban Innovation and Infrastructure Summit in Vadodara on Saturday, when children with disabilities from Urmi School welcomed dignitaries on stage with their talents and confidence.

Among them was Class 10 student Gauri Shardul, who is visually impaired, and left the gathering deeply moved.

Gauri presented a hand-drawn sketch of the chief guest as a framed gift. When she requested to speak, a microphone was immediately arranged for her.

Addressing the audience, Gauri expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Gujarat Chief Minister for introducing reforms such as special examination facilities, scribe arrangements, accessible learning material, and computer-based exams under the Accessible India Campaign.

“These reforms empower us,” she said.

However, Gauri also urged for broader changes in public infrastructure to make cities more inclusive.

“Our transport system should become more inclusive with low-floor buses, barrier-free Metro stations, safe cycle tracks and tactile paving for the visually impaired. Benches and universally designed public toilets should be available so that everyone can use them,” she added, drawing applause from the audience.

Her speech, delivered confidently before a packed audience, highlighted the aspirations of the younger generation to create a society that is not only modern but also inclusive.

“I am sharing Gauri's words with you. Definitely listen to them. Presenting a stream of thoughts amidst so many people on the stage is truly commendable. Seeing such a new generation brings a feeling of great joy. With such capable children, we will certainly realise the dream of a developed India - a developed Gujarat,” Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel wrote on X.

The Urban Innovation and Infrastructure Summit aims to showcase solutions for sustainable and inclusive urban development, with Vadodara hosting innovators, policymakers and community representatives.

--IANS

sas/uk