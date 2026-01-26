January 26, 2026 2:20 PM हिंदी

Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along International Border in J&K’s Samba

Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along International Border in J&K’s Samba

Jammu, Jan 26 (IANS) A Pakistani intruder was killed along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops, officials said on Monday.

The officials said that a Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Indian troops along the International Border late Sunday night.

The intruder was attempting to sneak into Indian territory through a border outpost in the Majra area of the Ramgarh sector when his movement was detected by alert BSF troops.

The intruder was challenged and warned by BSF personnel. However, when he ignored the warnings and continued moving towards the Indian side under the cover of darkness, the troops opened fire, resulting in his death, the officials said.

“The body of the deceased Pakistani national is lying close to the International Border on the Pakistani side," the officials further added.

More details were awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir has a 240-km-long International Border situated in Samba, Kathua and Jammu districts. BSF guards the International Border on the Indian side, while Pakistani Rangers guard it on the other side.

The union territory has a 740-km-long Line of Control (LoC) situated in the Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara districts of Kashmir and Poonch, Rajouri and partly in the Jammu district. Army guards the LoC.

The duties of the Army and the BSF are deployed on the border to prevent infiltration, trans border smuggling and drone activities initiated from the Pakistan side.

These drones are used by terror outfits with the assistance of Pakistan forces to drop payloads of arms/ammunition, cash and drugs to sustain terrorism in J&K.

These payloads are picked up by overground workers (OGWs) of terror outfits and passed on to terrorists.

J&K Police and the security forces perform anti-terrorist operations in the hinterland. These operations include anti-smuggling as well. It is believed that funds generated by drug smuggling and hawala money rackets are finally used to sustain terrorism.

--IANS

sq/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Sun Pharma, Cipla recall medicines in US over manufacturing issues

Sun Pharma, Cipla recall medicines in US over manufacturing issues

Papon revisits fondest Republic Day memories from childhood

Papon revisits fondest Republic Day memories from childhood

Pakistani forces allegedly forcibly disappear 10 more civilians in Balochistan

Pakistani forces allegedly forcibly disappear 10 more civilians in Balochistan

Russia looks to hire more workers from India amid labour shortage

Russia looks to hire more workers from India amid labour shortage

R-Day: DRDO unveils Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile

R-Day: DRDO unveils Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile

US, Australia, Japan, Finland and Sri Lanka extend wishes to India on Republic Day

US, Australia, Japan, Finland, Sri Lanka extend wishes to India on Republic Day

Anisimova enters maiden Aus Open QF, Rybakina prevails (Credit: Aus Open/X)

Anisimova enters maiden Aus Open QF, Rybakina prevails

Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along International Border in J&K’s Samba

Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along International Border in J&K’s Samba

Balochistan perceives CPEC more as a dispossession than development: Report

Balochistan perceives CPEC more as a dispossession than development: Report

Return to Indian T20I team is what I had been waiting for, says GG’s Bharti Fulmali

Return to Indian T20I team is what I had been waiting for, says GG’s Bharti Fulmali