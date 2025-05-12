May 12, 2025 9:07 PM हिंदी

Childhood coach Rajkumar salutes Kohli’s contribution, hopes youngsters take inspiration from his hard work

Childhood coach Rajkumar salutes Kohli’s contribution, hopes youngsters take inspiration from his hard work

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma saluted his former protege for his legendary Test career, which spanned across 14 years and saw him become India’s most successful captain in the longest format of the game.

The 36-year-old’s red-ball career transformed India’s approach to Test cricket. In 123 matches, he scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties.

Rajkumar revealed that even though Kohli was always full of talent, youngsters need to take inspiration from the amount of hard work the batter did to become one of the greatest to ever do it. He also acknowledged it will take time for whoever replaces him to fill the big gap left by his absence.

“A legendary career has ended today, and it was Virat’s decision, so I support and appreciate it 100% and salute his contribution to the country. The selectors will have to figure out who will be replacing him. A new player always takes a while to adjust, just like it is when a big player retires.

‘It is a proud moment for me as a coach because his contribution to Indian cricket has been immense. The way he led the team, he batted, scored runs, and won so many matches for the country. I salute his contribution to the nation.

“He was a very talented cricketer, but he was also a very hardworking player. It is an inspiration and a motivation. Youngsters need to be inspired by how hard he worked despite being a talented player,” Rajkumar told IANS.

From his debut in 2011 to becoming one of India's most successful captains, Kohli's 30 Test centuries make him the fourth-most successful Indian batter, behind Sachin Tendulkar (51 hundreds), Rahul Dravid (36), and Sunil Gavaskar (34). Kohli also made seven Test double hundreds, the most ever by an Indian. He also has the most Test hundreds by an Indian captain, with Gavaskar (11 centuries) way behind his 20 tons.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

People watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Monday, May 12, 2025. (IANS/Qamar Sibtain)

Operation Sindoor: Pak begged for peace after India’s devastating strikes, says PM Modi

Nuclear blackmail will not come in way of anti-terror action: PM Modi (IANS photo)

Nuclear blackmail will not come in the way of anti-terror action: PM Modi

Photo/IANS/A graphic showing satellite images of the Rahim Yar Khan Airfield, before and after, is displayed during the press briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' in New Delhi on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Satellite evidence: India destroyed 15 terrorist camps, including LeT headquarter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (IANS photo)

Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terror: PM Modi

Not an era of terror just as it's not an era of war: PM Modi (IANS photo)

Not an era of terror just as it's not an era of war: PM Modi

Rukhsar Rehman calls theater her first love: I enjoy every moment of being on stage

Rukhsar Rehman calls theater her first love: I enjoy every moment of being on stage

CM Dhami vows to develop Uttarakhand as spiritual capital of India (IANS photo)

CM Dhami vows to develop Uttarakhand as spiritual capital of India

Success of Operation Sindoor dedicated to Indian women: PM Modi (IANS/video grab)

Success of Operation Sindoor dedicated to Indian women: PM Modi

India, Pakistan DGMOs talk on hotline for border calmness restoration (IANS photo)

India, Pakistan DGMOs talk on hotline for border calmness restoration

Carlo Ancelotti set to join Brazil national team till 2026 FIFA World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti set to join Brazil national team till 2026 FIFA World Cup