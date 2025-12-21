December 22, 2025 12:04 AM हिंदी

Mamata Banerjee to hold meeting with Trinamool's booth level agents in Kolkata tomorrow

Kolkata, Dec 21 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to hold an important meeting with the Trinamool Congress booth-level agents (BLAs) at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium on Monday, a senior Trinamool Congress leader said on Sunday.

According to the Trinamool Congress leader, the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with selected BLAs from Kolkata and surrounding districts.

BLAs from 11 Assembly constituencies in Kolkata, as well as from selected constituencies in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly districts, have been called to this meeting.

The main discussion at this meeting will be the situation arising from the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of West Bengal's electoral rolls.

Following the publication of the draft voters' list in the first phase of SIR, the names of nearly 58.5 lakh voters have been dropped across the state.

In terms of percentage, Kolkata's 11 Assembly constituencies have set a record for the highest number of voters removed from the list.

This list includes the Chief Minister's own constituency, of Bhabanipur.

However, Mamata Banerjee had held a meeting with the BLAs of Bhabanipur at her Kalighat residence last week.

At that time, she had hinted that there would be further discussions with the BLAs on a large scale.

According to some political observers, the Chief Minister might train her gun at the Election Commission over its role from holding the SIR in Bengal in Monday's meeting.

A section of the political observers is keeping a watch on Monday's meeting and what message she sends to the BLAs.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in state Assembly and senior BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, will also be present in the Assembly premises around the same time on Monday. ​​

BJP sources said that LoP Adhikari has summoned several BJP MLAs to the state Assembly on Monday.

The BJP's Legislative Party will be keeping a close eye on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's speech at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Monday.

