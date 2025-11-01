Chhattisgarh residents thank PM Modi for boosting infrastructure, housing, and rural development

Nava Raipur, Nov 1 (IANS) On the occasion of the silver jubilee of Chhattisgarh’s statehood, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a grand state festival in Nava Raipur on Saturday.

During the event, he inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 14,300 crore, aimed at boosting the state’s infrastructure, housing, energy, and rural development.

The event saw a massive gathering of people, who expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister, saying that central government schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, have played a crucial role in improving the quality of life for ordinary citizens.

During interactions with IANS, attendees shared their views:

Turang Kumar Sahu said the projects inaugurated by PM Modi would be milestones for rural development.

“We belong to rural areas, and under the PM Awas Yojana, people are getting permanent homes. The Prime Minister’s vision of a developed India by 2047 will be achieved even earlier,” he added.

Arun Kumar Sahu remarked that PM Modi consistently brings new initiatives to Chhattisgarh.

“Today, the launch of several significant projects will give fresh momentum to the state’s development,” he said.

Tajinder Kanaujia stated that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s dream is being realised by PM Modi.

“By inaugurating projects worth Rs 14,300 crore, he has given the people of the state a huge gift. Under the PM Awas Yojana, even the poorest now have access to permanent homes, which was previously unimaginable,” he added.

Toran Yadav called the day a proud moment for the state. “The central government’s schemes are now reaching the grassroots. Under PM Modi’s leadership, India is rapidly progressing, and the dream of ‘Developed India 2047’ is becoming visible,” he said.

Devanand Banjare expressed his happiness, noting that the PM Awas Yojana transformed his life, turning his dream of a permanent house into reality.

Neelkanth Yadav welcomed PM Modi’s visit, saying the projects brought relief and development to the people.

“Government schemes are benefitting villages, and all sections of society are reaping the rewards,” he added.

Bharat Taunsi appreciated the programme, highlighting that various central schemes, such as the Kisan Samman Nidhi and solar power initiatives, are providing substantial benefits to the people.

