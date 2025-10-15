Chhattisgarh: Maoists likely to surrender en-mass in Kaner, says sources

Raipur, Oct 15 (IANS) In a significant setback to Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh, sources indicate that as many as 100 more Maoists are likely to surrender in Kanker district, with an official police announcement expected soon.

This comes on the heels of a recent mass surrender in the region, highlighting the growing impact of government initiatives and security operations in eroding Naxalite strongholds.

Speaking to IANS, a senior police officer on anonymity said, “Maoists have come forward in Kanker en-mass but proper information will be released by authentication and due process soon.”

Senior officials could not be reached or contacted as they were in the interior areas of the Bastar region. The effects of increased police camps in the interior areas of Bastar, coupled with the state's new rehabilitation policy and the "Niyad Nellanar" scheme, are becoming evident on the ground.

Following a wave of surrenders in Sukma, Kanker has now emerged as a focal point for defections from Naxal ranks.

On Monday, notorious North Bastar Naxalite leader Raju Salam, along with his entire Company No. 5 team, surrendered at the Kamteda BSF camp in the Koylibeda police station area of Kanker district. This event is being hailed as one of the largest surrenders in the history of Chhattisgarh's anti-Naxal operations.

Reports suggest it could pave the way for declaring several areas in North Bastar as "Naxal-free.” In a parallel development, in Kondagaon district, female Naxalite Geeta alias Kamli Salam, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh, also surrendered to the police.

The mass surrender in Kanker has provided substantial relief to security agencies and local administration. According to local sources, more than 100 Maoists arrived in three buses at the Kamteda BSF camp, where they laid down their arms.

Prominent figures among them include Company No. 5 commander Raju Salam, Prasad, Meena, Bhaskar, and Rajman. Notably, Raju Salam and Rajman each had a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on their heads.

However, security forces have yet to come up with an official announcement. The group also includes 30 Maoists with rewards exceeding Rs 5 lakh each, along with dozens of other active members, the source said.

Security forces facilitated their safe passage through a pre-established secret route, escorting them from Gendabeda village to Kamteda in BSF buses. The operation was spearheaded by the Inspector General of Police, senior security officers, and the BSF team.

Initially planned for October 15, the surrender was executed a day later for security reasons. What stands out in this surrender is the collective bounty on the heads of those who defected, exceeding Rs 2.5 crore. Many had been operating for years in sensitive zones like the Mad Division and the Raoghat Area Committee.

Experts attribute this success not only to the efforts of security forces but also to effective government policies and community cooperation.

--IANS

sktr/dan