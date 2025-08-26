August 26, 2025 7:41 PM हिंदी

Chhattisgarh: Kamar tribe will walk on paved roads in Dhamtari, locals thank govt

Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh), Aug 26 (IANS) Life is changing for the Kamar tribe of Chhattisgarh, one of the most backward tribal groups, who once lived in huts deep inside forests and relied solely on forest produce for survival. In Dhamtari district, under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN), paved houses are being built for members of the Kamar community.

Along with this, a new concrete road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana is now connecting their settlements, bringing visible happiness among locals.

For generations, the Kamars had to walk through unpaved footpaths and rocky forest roads, struggling especially during the monsoon. Having lived in mud huts, they never imagined owning concrete houses. However, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare schemes, the Kamar families are now being provided pucca houses and proper connectivity to the mainstream.

A concrete road is being constructed up to their homes, making daily life easier and enabling smooth travel. Locals say the biggest difficulties used to come during the rainy season, when muddy tracks made commuting nearly impossible. Now, the new infrastructure has eased their struggles, and gratitude is pouring in from the community towards the government.

Parsadi Kamar, a villager, told IANS, “Earlier, we faced many problems as there were no proper roads. Now it has become easier for us to travel. I want to thank Prime Minister Modi for this.”

Another resident, Ramlal Gond, also highlighted the benefits: “With this new road, we are getting a lot of help. Many facilities have reached us under PM Modi’s government, and we feel included.”

Suresh Kumar, a passerby, added: “Things have changed a lot. Travelling has become hassle-free. We finally have pucca roads.”

Echoing the same sentiment, Devlal, another villager, said, “Earlier, we faced huge difficulties due to the lack of roads. Today, with these changes, we feel our lives are becoming easier. We thank the government for this.”

--IANS

jk/uk

