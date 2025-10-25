Chhattisgarh gears up for historic PM Modi visit during Rajyotsav on Nov 1, holiday declared

Raipur, Oct 24 (IANS) Chhattisgarh is gearing up to witness a significant moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit the state on November 1 to inaugurate the Martyr Veer Narayan Singh Tribal Freedom Fighter Memorial and Museum.

He will also participate in the state’s 25th Foundation Day celebrations — the Silver Jubilee Rajyotsav. The entire administrative machinery is in full swing, with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai personally leading a meticulous on-ground inspection of venues across Nava Raipur on Friday, leaving no detail to chance.

CM Sai first visited the Sri Sathya Sai Hospital, where a high-profile health outreach programme is scheduled, followed by the Prajapita Brahmakumari Meditation Centre. “The Prime Minister’s programme here will be a spiritual milestone; every corner must radiate peace and precision,” he instructed.

The centrepiece of the tour was the under-construction Martyr Veer Narayan Singh Tribal Freedom Fighter Memorial and Museum — a state-of-the-art tribute to Chhattisgarh’s unsung tribal heroes. “This museum, born from Prime Minister Modi’s vision, will be an eternal symbol of tribal bravery and sacrifice,” he declared.

Using cutting-edge VFX, digital projections, and mobile QR scanners, each gallery will offer visitors a vivid, real-time experience of historic uprisings such as the Halba Vidroh and the Paralkot Rebellion. “Future generations will not merely read history — they will live it,” Sai asserted, ordering round-the-clock work to complete beautification ahead of the November 1 inauguration.

The Rajyotsav main ground has been transformed into a vibrant celebration of Chhattisgarh’s journey since its formation on November 1, 2000.

CM Sai inspected the grand stage, departmental domes, exhibition galleries, parking zones, and public access routes.

“To make this historic occasion even more special, the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, will be visiting Chhattisgarh on State Foundation Day, November 1. On this occasion, he will inaugurate the newly constructed Vidhan Sabha building and the Tribal Museum in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, and also launch the State Festival. Today, I inspected the proposed programme venues in Nava Raipur, reviewed the preparations, and issued necessary instructions to the officials,” CM Sai wrote on his X handle, sharing photographs of the visit.

In a citizen-friendly move, the state has declared November 1 a local and general holiday for all schools, colleges, and educational institutions, allowing students and families to join the festivities. With cultural troupes, tribal art exhibitions, and developmental showcases planned across all 33 districts, Chhattisgarh is poised to present a unified narrative of resilience and progress.

--IANS

sktr/uk