Chhattisgarh: Dhamtari residents count the benefits of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Raipur, Sep 30 (IANS) The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, seeking to provide affordable and sustainable energy, is yielding impressive results in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district as scores of people have subscribed to the scheme and are also benefitting from it.

Many locals have installed solar panels on their rooftops and are subsequently getting relief from the hefty electricity bills.

Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, solar panels are installed on the rooftops to promote the usage of clean energy while also reducing the power bills of individual households.

The scheme has not only relieved people from expensive bills but has also made a significant contribution to environmental protection.

Lokesh Kumar Sahu, a beneficiary of the scheme, said that it has proved to be a boon for many people like him.

Speaking to IANS, he informed that he has installed a two-kilowatt panel on his rooftop, and this has brought down his electricity bill to almost nil. For installing the solar panels, he received a subsidy of Rs 60,000 from the Central Government and Rs 30,000 from the state government.

Lokesh Sahu stated that previously, his monthly electricity bills ranged from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200, which have now come down to zero.

Further, the excess electricity generated from the solar panels is transferred to the grid, which opens avenues of extra income-generation for them.

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is the world’s largest domestic rooftop solar initiative. It aims at transforming the country’s energy landscape by making about one crore households self-sufficient in solar power generation by March 2027.

By October 2025, solar panel installations under the scheme are expected to exceed 20 lakh, 40 lakh by March 2026, and eventually one crore by March 2027.

The ground-breaking initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2024.

--IANS

mr/dan

