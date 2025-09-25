September 25, 2025 7:27 AM हिंदी

Chhattisgarh: Beneficiary of PM Surya Ghar Yojana shares relief from electricity bills in Gariyaband

Gariyaband (Chhattisgarh), Sep 24 (IANS) The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, a flagship initiative launched by the Centre, aims to illuminate 1 crore households across the country through rooftop solar installations. With subsidies offered to encourage citizens to adopt it for residential use and manifold benefits, a user in Chhattisgarh has highlighted his positive experience.

Key objectives and benefits of the scheme include free electricity, with provision of 300 units of free electricity per month to eligible households, reduced power bills, as by installing rooftop solar panels, families can drastically reduce their dependence on grid power, leading to substantial savings, and attractive subsidies - financial assistance of Rs 60,000 for installation of systems up to 2 kW, Rs 30,000 for systems above 3 kW, and up to Rs 78,000 for systems of 1 kW or more.

One such beneficiary from Chhattisgarh has highlighted the significant relief he has received from high electricity bills.

Speaking to IANS, Ramakant Sinha, a resident of Panduka village in Gariyaband district, shared how the scheme transformed his household finances. He installed a 5 kW solar system on his rooftop through the scheme and now enjoys near-zero electricity bills.

"Earlier, I used to pay Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 every month for electricity. After installing the solar system under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, I no longer have to worry about these expenses. I am extremely happy and thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this initiative," he said.

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana was officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, 2024. The initiative is designed to cover up to 40 per cent of the cost of rooftop solar panel installations through subsidies. It is projected to benefit over 1 crore households by 2026–27, while also helping the government save an estimated Rs 75,000 crore annually in electricity costs.

The scheme is witnessing encouraging progress across several states. Notably, Chandigarh and Daman & Diu have achieved 100 per cent solar rooftop coverage on government buildings, setting an example in clean energy adoption. States like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu are also leading in implementation, contributing significantly to national targets.

