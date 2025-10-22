ChatGPT Atlas: All about Google Chrome’s rival

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) OpenAI has unveiled ChatGPT Atlas, a new AI-powered web browser designed to redefine how people use the internet.

Built entirely around ChatGPT, the browser aims to merge artificial intelligence with traditional web browsing, offering a seamless and interactive online experience.

The company says Atlas is now available globally for macOS users and will soon arrive on Windows, iOS, and Android.

At its core, Atlas places ChatGPT directly inside the browser rather than adding it as an extension.

The new-tab page doubles as both a chat window and a traditional search bar, allowing users to browse websites, get AI-generated answers, and view regular search results -- all in one place.

Users can switch between links, images, videos, and news without leaving the chat interface. One of the biggest highlights of ChatGPT Atlas is its optional browser memory.

This feature allows the browser to remember key details from visited websites, enabling users to ask follow-up questions like, “Summarise the job postings I checked last week,” without re-entering links.

OpenAI says users will have full control over what the AI remembers and can easily clear data or browse privately.

By default, browsing content will not be used for model training unless users choose to opt in.

Another major upgrade is the introduction of ‘Agent Mode’, which allows ChatGPT to take actions directly inside the browser.

For example, it can research topics, open tabs, extract data, and even interact with services like Instacart to build shopping carts from recipes.

Product lead Adam Fry explained that this means Atlas can now “book reservations or flights or even edit a document that you’re working on.”

The browser also includes a feature called “cursor chat,” which lets users highlight any text, such as an email, and ask ChatGPT to rewrite or refine it instantly.

Altman described Atlas as a step toward a new way of using the internet—where the chat experience becomes a natural part of web navigation.

“The way that we hope people will use the internet in the future… the chat experience in a web browser can be a great analogue,” he said.

--IANS

pk