Charlie Sheen begins podcast journey with Michael Douglas: A little surreal

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor Charlie Sheen has welcomed Hollywood star Michael Douglas as the first guest on his new podcast, ‘Mostly Sheenius’. He went on to describe the moment as “a little surreal” and recalled a line from Douglas’ film Wall Street, saying, “Life comes down to a few moments. And this is one of them.”

Sheen took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself in conversation with Douglas.

He was heard saying: “Michael Douglas, welcome to Mostly Sheenius.”

To which Douglas replied: “Thank you, Charlie. It's an honor to have you. Wow. Acid flashback, lots of good memories, real time, knowing each other.”

Recalling some memories with Douglas, Sheen said: “Very good memories. No, it's an absolute pleasure. It's a little surreal. I'm reminded of one of Bud Fox's lines in early stage of that film when he says, life comes down to a few moments. And this is one of them.”

The caption read: Welcome to @mostlysheenius @michaelkirkdouglas ! Life comes down to a few moments, and this is one of them. Link to our very first episode on my bio.”

Douglas has just published his memoir ‘One Helluva Ride’.

Charlie Sheen has been feted with a Golden Globe as well as nominations for four Primetime Emmy Awards and three Actor Awards. In 1994, Sheen received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Sheen made his first credited film appearance in the war drama Red Dawn in 1984. He began to gain wider attention and critical acclaim for his dramatic performances in The Boys Next Door, Platoon, Lucas, and Wall Street, as well as for his comedic work in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Major League, and Hot Shots! His other notable film roles include Eight Men Out, Young Guns, The Rookie, The Three Musketeers, The Arrival, Being John Malkovich, and Scary Movie 3.

He replaced Michael J. Fox as the star of ABC's Spin City, portraying Charlie Crawford. In 2015, Sheen publicly revealed that he was HIV positive, which led to an increase in HIV prevention and testing that was dubbed the "Charlie Sheen effect". Post-Two and a Half Men, he starred in Anger Management and Machete Kills.

In 2025, he was the subject of the documentary Aka Charlie Sheen and published a New York Times best-selling memoir, The Book of Sheen.

--IANS

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