Moushumi Chatterjee's husband Jayanta Mukherjee passes away

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Film producer and composer Jayanta Mukherjee, husband of veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee, passed away on Thursday.

BN Tiwari of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) confirmed the news to IANS, saying that Mukherjee had been unwell for quite some time.

Jayanta was the son of legendary singer-composer Hemant Kumar. Jayanta Mukherjee, who was also known as Babu among friends and family, was associated with the film and television industry as a producer.

His credits include the films Mazaaq (1975) and Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979), while he was also associated with the television serial Talaash (1992).

Jayanta and Moushumi Chatterjee had been married for over five decades. The actress, who began her acting career as a teenager with the Bengali film Balika Badhu, married Jayanta at a young age. In an interview earlier this year, Moushumi recalled that she was in Class 10 when her engagement was fixed and that the marriage took place soon after. The couple later moved to Bombay, where Moushumi continued her acting career.

The couple had two daughters, Megha Mukherjee and Payal Mukherjee. Their elder daughter Payal died in December 2019 at the age of 45 after suffering from juvenile diabetes and being in a coma for a prolonged period. She had been in and out of hospital since 2017. Moushumi and Jayanta had also approached the Bombay High Court in 2018 seeking guardianship of their daughter amid concerns over her deteriorating health.

Moushumi, on the professional front, is touted as one of the prominent actresses of Hindi cinema.

She has starred in films including Anuraag, Naina, Kacche Dhaage, Benaam, Humshakal and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. She has also been associated with Bengali cinema and later entered politics.

–IANS

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