Charlie Puth has crazy story behind turning sober

Los Angeles, Jan 21 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth has quit alcohol after encountering a freaky hangover. The ‘See You Again’ hitmaker has recalled how he made a decision to ditch the booze after a wild night of partying in New York.

This happened before the release of his 2022 album ‘Charlie’, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Charlie told ‘Rolling Stone’, "I was in New York, I was staying at the Greenwich, and I don't drink at all. I think it clouds my judgement. But it was right before the third album was about to come out, and I was like, 'I'm just gonna have a rager’. And I woke up with the worst hangover I've ever felt in my life. It lasted for, I think, two days. And I saw pictures of myself with people I didn't even know. And I remember they all wanted to get coffee the next morning, in a scene-y part of town. I saw them all eating, and then I just turned the other way and walked back to the hotel and just stayed there by myself for a couple days”.

He added, "It's hard to describe, but after years of surrounding myself with the wrong things and saying the wrong things, it's profound when it all just comes to a screeching halt one day at 30 years old in New York City”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Charlie will release his new album ‘Whatever's Clever’ in March and explained that the track ‘I Used to Be Cringe’ comes from his early years in the music business where he regrets his "inauthenticity".

The 34-year-old singer, whose wife Brooke Sansone is pregnant with the couple's first child, recalled, "I would talk differently in 2016. I would go to a radio show and tell myself, 'You're gonna put on a cool-guy accent because you have a big song out right now’. It was just so much inauthenticity. I thought I had to be a certain way to be popular. And again, it's part of, I think, a young man growing up and not knowing himself and being very influenced by those around him”.

