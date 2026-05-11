Char Dham Yatra: U'Khand administration urge pilgrims to remain alert, travel safely amid adverse weather

Dehradun, May 11 (IANS) The Uttarakhand administration has appealed to the pilgrims and tourists from the country and abroad to remain cautious and travel safely ahead of the possibility of heavy rainfall and adverse weather lashing various parts of the hill state, officials said.

An orange alert has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) amid the possibility of rainfall and adverse weather in various parts of Uttarakhand, especially in the hilly areas, on May 12-13, officials added on Sunday.

Taking cognisance of the bad weather, Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey has appealed to the devotees and tourists visiting the revered Char Dham Yatra that they must get the latest information about the weather during their journey and plan it with utmost care.

The Divisional Commissioner also urged the devotees to be extra cautious while planning the itinerary on May 12 and 13 in view of the sensitivity of the weather.

"If possible, it will be more convenient to travel after the weather becomes normal. Also, follow the guidelines issued by the district administration and local authorities during the journey, so that it remains safe and pleasant."

Pandey said that the Uttarakhand government is fully committed to making the sacred Char Dham Yatra smooth, safe and organised so therefore instructions have been given to all concerned government departments to ensure necessary preparations and arrangements for the people undergoing the Yatra.

He expressed confidence that with the cooperation and vigilance of the devotees, the Char Dham Yatra will be completed smoothly and successfully.

Recently, taking an important step towards making an early warning system during disasters more effective and timely at the national level, a successful test alert was issued by the National Disaster Management Authority and Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) through Cell Broadcasting System across the country, including in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand had continuously lobbied effectively before the Central government and concerned agencies for the implementation of this modern technology as soon as possible.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and National Disaster Management Authority officials on this achievement.

With this successful test, cell broadcast technology was officially launched to deliver quick and targeted warning messages to the general public during disasters in the state.

Through this technology, alerts can now be sent simultaneously to mobile consumers located in a particular geographical area in Uttarakhand.

--IANS

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