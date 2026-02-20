Channing Tatum shares health update after surgery

Los Angeles, Feb 20 (IANS) Hollywood actor Channing Tatum is giving a peek into the aftermath from his recent shoulder surgery.

The actor took to his social media, and revealed a lengthy scar that he admitted he expected to be “two little holes”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“Not gone lie it’s my fault for not asking. I thought it was gonna be two little holes”, the ‘Magic Mike’ star, 45, wrote in the caption for a photo he shared to Instagram, weeks after he underwent surgery for a separated shoulder.

“Apparently not the case. Hehehe. Well it doesn’t matter anyhow i like scars anyway and it’s feeling stronger day by day so thank you doctor”, he wrote. He went on to joke about the metal screw holding his bones together, quipping, “Also I do like going through airport security wondering if my shoulder is gonna shut off the machine”.

As per ‘People’, the actor had shared an X-Ray of visibly broken bones, and then posted a photo of a large screw holding his bones together.

On Tuesday, February 3, Channing Tatum posted a photo on Instagram from his hospital bed as he prepared to go under the knife for a "separated shoulder”.

In the black-and-white pic, the Step Up star could be seen lying on the bed while wearing a hospital cap and gown. “Just another day. Another challenge. This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let’s get it”, he wrote.

The actor did not reveal how his injury occurred, though the actor is known for doing many of his own stunts in his movies. Back in September, the Roofman star told ‘Variety’ he had injured himself while shooting ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, which is set for a December 2026 release.

The outlet reported that the actor showed up to the interview with a limp and his double had to take on a lot of his heavier scenes in the film, with him due to undergo intensive physical therapy for the leg injury.

He said, "I just hate getting old. In my mind, I’m literally still 30 years old, 26, if I’m honest”.

--IANS

aa/