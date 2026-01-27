Chandan Roy Sanyal showers love on Bobby Deol: I love you Babajee

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) As Bobby Deol turned 57 on Tuesday, actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who featured alongside the star in the popular series Aashram, said that destiny brought them together and called their journey an amazing one.

Chandan took to Instagram, where he shared a string of memories Bobby. Wishing him happiness and good health, he hoped for an even stronger year ahead for the actor and hinted at a reunion on another Aashram set soon.

“I love you Babajee ! Destiny brought us together - what an amazing journey ! Stay happy stay healthy - may you have even better run this year - see you soon on another Aashram set! (sic).”

He also playfully mentioned their Aquarian connection, noting it was birthday week, and signed off with “Japnaam,” reflecting the spiritual undertone of the show.

“Japnaam and we are aquarians - birthday week @iambobbydeol #bobbydeol,” he added.

Talking about Aashram, the crime drama web series directed by Prakash Jha also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Esha Gupta, Tridha Choudhury, Rajeev Siddhartha, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, Parinitaa Seth, Jahangir Khan, Kanupriya Gupta, Preeti Sood, Navdeep Tomar and Ayaan Aditya, in key roles.

It follows a duplicitous godman who uses religion and blind faith to amass followers who would do anything for him. He uses his influence as a cover-up for his corrupt lifestyle and criminal activities.

Talking about Chandan, he made his acting debut in the 2006 film Rang de Basanti, in a minor role. He then received critical acclaim for his supporting roles in the 2009 action film Kaminey and in his Bengali debut, the 2010 film Mahanagar@Kolkata.

The actor was last seen in “Binodiini: Ekti Natir Upakhyan,” an epic biographical drama film co-written and directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, marking his directorial debut in Bengali cinema.

It stars Rukmini Maitra, Kaushik Ganguly, Rahul Bose, Mir Afsar Ali, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Om Sahani.

The film narrates the life of the renowned theatre artist Binodini Dasi, celebrated for defying societal norms and conventions. It chronicles her journey from a courtesan to the queen of Bengali theatre, highlighting her struggles, passions, betrayals, and triumphs.

