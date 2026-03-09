Champions Samson, Bumrah among four Indians in ICC T20 WC team of the tournament

Dubai, March 9 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, the Player of the Tournament, leads the victorious team, having scored 321 runs in just five innings. Initially not part of the Indian XI, Samson distinguished himself with Player of the Match awards against West Indies and England. He then set the record for the highest individual score in a Men’s T20 World Cup final with 89 runs against New Zealand on Sunday.

He is accompanied by teammates Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah as India’s impressive home victory is celebrated.

Kishan scored 317 runs, the fourth highest among all players, while leading India's batting at the top of the order with a remarkable strike rate of 193.29, anchoring the team's performance.

He scored a masterful 77 as his opening innings against Pakistan, then moved to the number three spot, delivering key performances against England and New Zealand, including a half-century in the final.

Pandya is the third Indian batter named, valued for his contributions with both bat and ball. He scored two half-centuries and delivered impactful spells when needed, such as a 52 off 28 against Namibia. Additionally, he took nine wickets overall.

Bumrah is the fourth Indian player in the team, recognised as the Player of the Match in the final for his outstanding bowling. He was the joint-leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 wickets in eight matches. In the final, he took four wickets for 15 runs and maintained an economy rate of 6.21 overall.

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan tops the order, finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 383 runs. He scored at an average of 76.60 and achieved two centuries, one against Sri Lanka and another against Namibia.

Aiden Markram is one of two South Africans on the team, with the Proteas captain scoring 286 – including three half-centuries - helping his team reach the semi-finals.

Compatriot Lungi Ngidi is also featured, having taken 12 wickets at an average of 15.58. He claimed four wickets against Canada, three each against Afghanistan and the West Indies, and delivered an impressive economical spell against India, conceding only 15 runs in four overs

England’s Will Jacks moves into the middle order due to his exceptional all-round performances as his team advanced to the semi-finals. Jacks consistently delivered key contributions to help England win, such as a vital unbeat 32 off 18 balls and a two for 23 spell against New Zealand, earning him one of four Player of the Match awards. He is joined in the team by teammate Adil Rashid, who took 13 wickets at an average of 14.15.

Jason Holder from the West Indies secures his spot on the team through impressive contributions with both bat and ball. He took three wickets versus Scotland and four against Nepal before delivering a notable performance with the bat in the Super Eights.

Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani completes the team, playing a crucial role in their impressive group stage performance. Muzarabani claimed four wickets for 17 runs in the match against Australia and ended the group stage with a total of nine wickets.

Shadley van Schalkwyk, the team’s 12th player, took 13 wickets for the USA, averaging 6.84 and maintaining an economy rate of 6.80.

Selection panel: Ian Bishop, Natalie Germanos, Eoin Morgan (Broadcasters); Gaurav Saxena (ICC Representative); Rex Clementine (Sports Journalist)

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament

Sahibzada Farhan, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Aiden Markram (captain), Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks, Jason Holder, Jasprit Bumrah, Lungi Ngidi, Adil Rashid, Blessing Muzarabani

12th player: Shadley van Schalkwyk

--IANS

vi/