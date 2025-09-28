Centre trains DRT officers, PSU bank executives in mediation to boost debt recovery efficiency

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) A 40-hour mediation training programme is expected to help presiding officers of Debts Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) and senior executives of Public Sector Banks resolve disputes more effectively and improve decision-making in debt recovery cases, the Ministry of Finance said on Sunday.

The programme was organised by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC) of the Supreme Court of India.

It was conducted from September 24 to 28, at the Additional Building Complex of the Supreme Court.

During the training, participants were introduced to the concept of mediation, its advantages over traditional judicial processes, and other alternative dispute resolution (ADR) methods.

“The training was organised considering the importance of dispute resolution mechanisms in the present times,” the ministry said.

“Mediation is internationally recognised as an effective practice for resolving disputes through mutual consensus,” the ministry added.

Sessions also focused on the stages of mediation, the role of mediators, communication techniques, and strategies for negotiation and bargaining.

A special emphasis was placed on the role of referral judges, lawyers, and parties in mediation, with particular attention to cases handled under the Recovery of Debts and Bankruptcy (RDB) Act, 1993, and the SARFAESI Act, 2002.

Participants welcomed the initiative, noting that the programme equipped them with valuable tools to handle disputes with greater efficiency.

They also expressed appreciation to the DFS and MCPC for organising the training, which they said would strengthen the effectiveness of debt recovery processes.

--IANS

pk