September 25, 2026 7:45 PM हिंदी

Centre to borrow Rs 7.86 lakh crore in second half of FY27

Centre to borrow Rs 7.86 lakh crore in second half of FY27

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The Central government on Friday said it would borrow Rs 7.86 lakh crore in the second half of this fiscal (FY27), including through Sovereign Green Bonds worth Rs 15,000 crore.

According to an official statement from the Finance Ministry, the borrowing would be executed through 23 weekly auctions.

With this, the total borrowing for the full financial year is expected to reach Rs 15.9 lakh crore via dated securities.

In the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed to borrow Rs 17.2 lakh crore to fund the fiscal deficit, projected at 4.3 per cent of the GDP.

Meanwhile, India's fiscal deficit for the four-month period (April-July) of the financial year 2026-27 stood at Rs 4.55 lakh crore, which works out to 26.8 per cent of the target for the full financial year.

This is less than the fiscal deficit in the same period last year, which ⁠stood at Rs 4.7 lakh crore, constituting 29.9 per cent of the estimate for the full financial year.

According to government data, total receipts in April-July this year stood at Rs 13.07 lakh crore, while overall expenditure was at Rs 17.62 lakh crore. The figures represent 35.8 per cent and 32.9 per cent, respectively, of the budget estimate for the current financial year.

Revenue receipts during April-July stood at Rs 12.68 lakh crore, of which tax revenue was Rs 8.45 lakh crore, and non-tax revenue was Rs 4.23 lakh crore. Non-tax revenue jumped as the RBI approved a dividend of Rs 2.87 lakh crore to the Central government, up from Rs 2.69 lakh crore transferred last year. This has strengthened the country’s fiscal position and helped to reduce the fiscal deficit.

The government achieved its fiscal deficit target of 4.4 per cent in the financial year 2025-26 and has lowered the target further to 4.3 per cent of GDP for the current financial year as part of the fiscal consolidation process.

--IANS

na/vd

LATEST NEWS

India bats for stable maritime zones, continuity of statehood for island and coastal States

India bats for stable maritime zones, continuity of statehood for island and coastal States

Need to manage Nitish well to groom him as an all-rounder, says India bowling coach Morne Morkel ahead of the upcoming series against the West Indies. Photo credit: IANS

Need to manage Nitish well to groom him as an all-rounder, says India bowling coach Morkel

In New York, EAM Jaishankar spotlights India's concerns over attacks on seafarers

In New York, EAM Jaishankar spotlights India's concerns over attacks on seafarers

Michael Douglas says he had never fallen in love on movie screen until he saw his wife Catherine

Michael Douglas says he had never fallen in love on movie screen until he saw his wife Catherine

Baranica Elangovan clinches historic bronze medal in women's pole vault at the Asian Games 2026 at the Aichi-Nagoya Games in Nagoya on Friday. Photo credit: SAI Media

Asian Games: Baranica clinches historic bronze in women's pole vault

Asian Games: Three new world records set in women's 61kg weightlifting (Round-up) (Credit: Xinhua)

Asian Games: Three new world records set in women's 61kg weightlifting (Roundup)

Arjun Das says his ‘#Love’ character is stubborn about chemistry

Arjun Das says his ‘#Love’ character is stubborn about chemistry

CCTV shows Avinash Shukla stealing Ram Temple donation 85 times: SIT chargesheet (Photo: IANS)

CCTV shows Avinash Shukla stealing Ram Temple donation 85 times: SIT charge sheet

Nationwide bank strike: SBI says no ATM transaction fee from Sep 28-30

Nationwide bank strike: SBI says no ATM transaction fee from Sep 28-30

A privilege to take up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach role, big shoes to fill, says Zaheer Khan on his Indian Premier League (IPL) role. Photo credit: IANS

A privilege to take up CSK head coach role, big shoes to fill, says Zaheer Khan