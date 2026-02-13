Centre okays 25 lakh metric tonnes wheat exports, 5 LMT of sugar exports

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) In a farmer-centric step to stabilise domestic markets and ensure remunerative returns to producers, the Centre on Friday approved the export of 25 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat, along with an additional 5 LMT of wheat products.

According to a Consumer Affairs Ministry statement, wheat stock availability with private entities during 2025–26 stands at approximately 75 LMT, which is nearly 32 LMT higher compared to the corresponding period last year.

"This substantial year-on-year increase indicates a comfortable supply position in the country. Furthermore, as on April 1, 2026, total wheat availability in the central pool with FCI is projected at around 182 LMT, thus ensuring that export permissions will not impact domestic food security requirements," it said.

Moreover, wheat acreage in Rabi 2026 has also increased to about 334.17 lakh hectares compared to 328.04 lakh hectares last year.

This reflects strong farmer confidence in wheat cultivation supported by assured MSP and procurement mechanisms, and signals the likelihood of another robust harvest, the official statement further added.

The decision to permit export of 25 LMT of wheat and 5 LMT wheat products will help stabilise domestic prices, improve market liquidity, ensure efficient stock rotation, and further strengthen farmers’ income while ensuring national food security.

Meanwhile, to facilitate sugar exports, the government decided to allow export of an additional 5 LMT of sugar to willing sugar mills during the current Sugar Season 2025–26.

Earlier, the government had permitted the export of 15 LMT of sugar during the current Sugar Season 2025–26. This decision is expected to facilitate higher sugar exports and help in managing surplus sugar availability in the country.

As per data, only about 1.97 LMT of sugar has been exported up to January 31, 2026.

In addition, approximately 2.72 LMT of sugar has been contracted for export by sugar mills to date.

The ministry said that the additional export quantity of 5 LMT shall be made available to willing sugar mills, subject to the condition that at least 70 per cent of their allocated quantity is exported by June 30, 2026.

