Centre greenlights Civil Enclave development at Srinagar International Airport for Rs 1,677 crore

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Marking a major milestone in strengthening aviation infrastructure and connectivity in the Kashmir Valley, the government on Tuesday approved the development of the Civil Enclave at Srinagar International Airport, proposed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,677 crore.

Approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the project scope also includes the construction of barracks for security personnel.

The new Civil Enclave project, spread over 73.18 acres, will feature a state-of-the-art terminal building spanning 71,500 square metres (including 20,659 square metres of existing structure), designed to serve 2,900 passengers during peak hours and an annual capacity of 10 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

"The expanded apron will accommodate 15 aircraft parking bays, including 1 widebody (Code E) (9 existing and 6 proposed), while the 3,658m x 45m runway continues to be operated by the IAF. The project will also include the construction of a multi-level car parking facility for 1,000 cars," a cabinet communique said.

The new terminal will reflect a harmonious blend of modern design and the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir, incorporating traditional elements such as intricate woodwork and locally inspired craftsmanship while maintaining operational efficiency through streamlined passenger processing areas, spacious lounges, and advanced security and check-in facilities.

Operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) within the Budgam Airbase of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the airport -- designated as an international airport in 2005 -- is located approximately 12 km from Srinagar city.

Beyond infrastructure enhancement, the project is expected to significantly boost tourism and economic growth by improving connectivity to iconic attractions, including Dal Lake, the Shankaracharya Temple, and the Mughal Gardens, thereby generating employment opportunities, stimulating investment, and reinforcing Srinagar’s position as a premier tourist and economic destination.

According to the statement, the development of Civil Enclave represents a transformative step toward delivering world-class infrastructure, offering better facilities for passengers and enhanced connectivity, while showcasing the cultural and natural splendour of Kashmir to the world.

