Centre asks airlines to strictly adhere to safety protocols, keep airfares reasonable

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The government on Friday asked domestic airlines to strictly adhere to safety protocols and urged them to adopt best practices in passenger convenience and service quality

Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu chaired the monthly review meeting with domestic airlines to assess their operational and technical performance, with a special focus on safety and passenger facilitation.

Majority of the airlines — Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Alliance Air, Fly91, FlyBig and IndiaOne Air — participated and presented their performance metrics including action taken reports on security incidents and passenger grievances.

Comprehensive discussions were held on safety oversight, fleet management and passenger-centric initiatives. Detailed discussions were held with each airline on identifying bottlenecks in their operations and addressing their challenges.

During the meeting, Naidu also sensitised airlines to ensure that airfares remain reasonable across the sectors during the upcoming festival season.

Airlines assured that passenger convenience will remain their top priority and informed that additional flight capacities have been deployed on high-traffic routes to meet festive demand.

The minister has also directed the DGCA’s Tariff Monitoring Unit to maintain strict vigilance on airfares and ensure compliance with the tariff range declared by airlines. During the interaction, he also reviewed grievance redressal done by the airlines and directed them to qualitatively close passenger grievances in a timely manner.

The Ministry’s passenger grievance redressal portal, AirSewa has also been upgraded for enabling passengers to register complaints related to high airfares also.

Naidu also encouraged the airlines to embed Prime Minister’s vision of Swachhta in their operations, practices and service delivery.

He praised the airlines for their collective efforts in making Indian aviation more sustainable through the adoption of advanced technologies and environmentally responsible practices.

