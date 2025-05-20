Censor Board clears Vijay Sethupathi's 'Ace' for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, May 20 (IANS) The Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared director Arumugakumar's upcoming action entertainer 'Ace', featuring actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, for release with a clean U/A certificate.

Taking to its timeline on X, 7Cs Entertainment, the production house producing the film wrote, "Gear up to witness a UA Certified Galatta of Action, Love, Fun and Mass Moments" and put out a poster that read "Certified U/A".

The film has been garnering huge attention as it ha been shot entirely in Malaysia.

Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called 'Bold Kannan' in the film. Interestingly, the character Sethupathi plays in the film is looking to make a fresh start in Malaysia and forget the past. He is called 'Bold' as the character has a tendency to question injustice.

Yogi Babu plays a pivotal role in this film and will be present all through the film. In fact, Vijay Sethupathi recently disclosed that Yogi Babu was the second hero of the film and one of its pillars.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu, 'Ace' will also feature Rukmini Vasanth, B.S. Avinash, Divya Pillai, Babloo, and Rajkumar in pivotal roles. The film has been produced on a lavish scale by Arumugakumar under the banner of 7Cs Entertainment and is positioned as a commercial action entertainer.

The film’s cinematography has been handled by Karan Bahadur Rawat, with Justin Prabhakaran composing the songs and Sam C.S. scoring the background music. Editing for the film has been done by Fenny Oliver, and art direction has been overseen by A.K. Muthu.

In January this year, the makers of the film released a glimpse video to mark the birthday of actor Vijay Sethupathi, much to the delight of the actor’s fans.

The film, which has raised huge expectations, is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on May 23 this year.

--IANS

mkr/