Censor Board clears Mohan G Kshatriyan's historical epic 'Draupathi 2' for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, Jan 2 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared director Mohan G's eagerly awaited Tamil-Telugu historical drama 'Draupathi 2' for release with a 'U/A' certificate.

Director Mohan G Kshatriyan, who took to his X timeline to share the news, wrote, "Happy New Year greetings. A story untold to us until now.. A post about the dark era of the 14th century in the pages of history.. The history of South India comes alive. #Draupathi2 has been censored.. Coming to theaters this month."

It may be recalled that IANS had reported last year that the industry was abuzz with rumours that the makers were considering releasing the film on January 23 this year.

Produced by Chola Chakravarthy of Netaji Productions in association with G. M Film Corporation, 'Draupathi 2', has triggered huge interest among fans.

Sources say the film is set in the 14th century and that it unfolds against the backdrop of the rule of Hoysala emperor Veera Vallalar III, the valour and resistance of the Kadavarayas of Sendhamangalam, and the turbulent shifts triggered by the Mughal invasion of Tamil Nadu.

It may be recalled that the makers in November last year had released the striking first look poster of actress Rakshana Induchoodan as Draupathi Devi in the film.

Rakshana Induchoodan was seen sporting a look that was both dignified and commanding, capturing the cultural depth, poise, and strength associated with the character.

Apart from Richard Rishi and Rakshana Induchoodan, actor and cinematographer Natti Natraj will be seen essaying a key role.

The film will also feature actors Y. G. Mahendran, Nadodigal Barani, Saravana Subbiah, Vela Ramamoorthy, Siraj Johnny, Dinesh Lamba, Ganesh Gaurang, Divi, Devayani Sharma, and Arunodayan, further strengthening the film’s historical scale and dramatic presence.

The film boasts of a good technical team as well. It's Telugu dialogues have been penned by Samrat, while Ghibran Vaibodha has scored the music.

Cinematography for the film is by Philip R. Sundar and Thanika Tony is in charge of choreography.

Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Action Santosh while editing is by Devaraj. Art direction has been done by Kamalnathan.

