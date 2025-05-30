May 30, 2025 10:18 PM हिंदी

Celina Jaitly recalls losing her son Shamsher: 'Letting go is like the medicine'

Celina Jaitly recalls losing her son Shamsher: 'Letting go is like the medicine'

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Actress Celina Jaitly recalled the challenging time when she lost her father, mother, and son Shamsher all within a short period.

Sharing a throwback click from her second pregnancy, Celina penned a note saying that soon after her father passed, they were told that one of her twins was suffering from a serious heart condition- hypoplastic heart.

Looking back at the testing time, Celina penned on her Instagram handle, "#6yearsago #twinpregnancy | This photo was taken by my husband in our garden in Austria six years ago, during my second spontaneous twin pregnancy. Behind this smile was a heart in pieces.. my father had passed away just three weeks before, and we had just learned that one of the twins had a hypoplastic heart. We were on a brief pause at home in Austria, bracing ourselves before heading to London to find a cure."

Shortly after bidding goodbye to their little bundle of joy Shamsher, the diva also lost her mother. "The happiest time of my life was overshadowed by profound grief, not knowing that we would soon lose baby Shamsher… and shortly after, my mother too", Celine added.

However, the actress decided to keep a positive outlook. She wrote, "Yet, I remain grateful that God didn’t leave our arms empty. He blessed us with baby Arthur the ray of hope who pulled us through the darkness."

Terming pregnancy as one of the most challenging times in a woman's life, she went on to write, "Pregnancy can be the most tender, yet the most trying chapter of a woman’s life. Not all outcomes are the same, so let’s show love and support to every woman, daughter, friend, or stranger walking this path."

Finally, Celina revealed that “Letting go is like the medicine we drink despite its bitter taste; in order to heal.”

Married to Austrian hotelier Peter Haag, Celina is the mother to three boys - Winston, Viraaj, and Arthur.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

New 'forms of dominations' interfering in the Global South: EAM Jaishankar

New 'forms of dominations' interfering in the Global South: EAM Jaishankar

Iga Swiatek survives second set scare to extend reign to 24 wins at the French Open in Paris on Friday. Photo credit: Roland-Garros/X

French Open: Swiatek survives second-set scare to extend reign to 24 wins

India’s partnership footprint is large and growing: EAM Jaishankar

India’s partnership footprint is large and growing: EAM Jaishankar

Gujarat Titans left to rue missed chances as Rohit’s 81 propels Mumbai Indians to 228/5 in Eliminator clash in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in New Chandigarh on Friday. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: GT left to rue missed chances as Rohit’s 81 propels MI to 228/5

India has undertaken over 600 development projects in 78 nations: EAM Jaishankar

India has undertaken over 600 development projects in 78 nations: EAM Jaishankar

New Zealand Deputy PM wraps up India visit, expresses full solidarity over Pahalgam

New Zealand Deputy PM wraps up India visit, expresses full solidarity over Pahalgam

'Death squads' backed by Pak Army on a killing spree in Balochistan (File image)

'Death squads' backed by Pak Army on a killing spree in Balochistan

India will never give in to nuclear blackmail: EAM Jaishankar

India will never give in to nuclear blackmail: EAM Jaishankar

Weather conditions play spoilsport on inaugural day of Indian Open of Surfing at Tannirbhavi Eco Beach in Mangaluru on Friday. Photo credit: SFI

Indian Open of Surfing: Weather conditions play spoilsport on inaugural day

Rohit Sharma becomes second player to cross 7000-run milestone during Eliminator match against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Friday. IANS Photo

IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma becomes second player to cross 7000-run milestone