Celina Jaitly opens up about her battle with gestational diabetes during twin pregnancy

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actress Celina Jaitly shared an emotional message about her experience with gestational diabetes while expecting twins.

In her latest post on Instagram, despite being a fitness enthusiast and having access to top doctors, she revealed how managing blood sugar and strict diet restrictions made her pregnancy journey especially challenging. Celina revealed her personal experience of being diagnosed with gestational diabetes early in her twin pregnancies. The ‘No Entry' actress shared that she was taken aback by how pregnancy changed her body’s needs and how difficult it was to manage her blood sugar levels while caring for two growing babies.

Celina highlighted the emotional and physical challenges she faced—constant hunger, strict dietary restrictions, and the fear of the impact on her children. She stressed that even the fittest women may face such unexpected hurdles during pregnancy, making it essential to recognize and support mothers going through this journey.

Sharing photos from her twin pregnancies—one and two, she wrote, “#gestationaldiabetes | This post is dedicated to every woman battling Gestational Diabetes (GD). We recently celebrated Mother’s Day, but let’s also recognize the silent struggles of pregnancy, especially when complicated by GD. Pregnancy is such a sacred part of becoming a parent, yet most women don’t receive the support they truly deserve from their spouses or their workplaces.”

“A genetic blessing allowed me to conceive two spontaneous twin pregnancies. As a fitness enthusiast, I believed I had it all under control but no matter how fit you are, the body will write its own script during pregnancy. I was shocked to be diagnosed with GD very early on. With twins, I was always hungry, yet I had to stick to an extremely strict diet. Random foods would spike my blood sugar, and it was terrifying knowing that my babies could be affected,” added Celina.

The actress also shared valuable advice for managing gestational diabetes, urging women to get tested early, monitor blood sugar levels after meals, maintain a balanced diet, stay physically active with gentle walks, and seek emotional support.

Celina Jaitly concluded writing, “To every mother facing this: You are a warrior! And here’s what helped me manage GD effectively, but please speak to your doctor, as they know what’s best for you. You’re not alone in this journey. Your strength is creating life, twice over in my case, and that makes you nothing less than a superhero.”

--IANS

ps/