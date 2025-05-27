Celina Jaitly expresses gratitude to the universe while meditating by the river

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actress Celina Jaitly shared a serene moment on social media as she expressed heartfelt gratitude to the universe while meditating by a tranquil riverside.

Embracing mindfulness and inner peace, the actress offered a beautiful reminder of the power of connecting with nature and appreciating life’s simple blessings. Posting a simple yet profound caption on Instagram, she wrote: “#nofilter just Svarūpe Sthitiḥ — Established in the true self, Offering gratitude to the universe with the sun above, the stream beside, and the spirit within…”

Celina also posted a video of her meditating peacefully by the river, capturing the calm and spiritual vibe of the moment. Notably, the ‘No Entry’ actress is known for her candid posts, where she bares her soul and openly shares insights about her real life. She often connects with her fans through heartfelt reflections, personal stories, and moments of vulnerability. Whether discussing her journey, struggles, or moments of joy, Celina is known to share her experiences with honesty and openness.

A few days ago, Jaitly captured the unique experience of being an Indian woman married to a European and building a life in the heart of Austria. She described a home where the aroma of cardamom mingles with freshly baked bread and where Mozart’s classical melodies blend seamlessly with soothing mantras. Celina highlighted the everyday moments that define this blend—switching effortlessly between Hindi and German, explaining the significance of sindoor to her child’s kindergarten, and raising children who embrace both worlds yet belong fully to neither. An excerpt from her caption read, “Sometimes, I’m too Indian here. Sometimes, not Indian enough back home. But in this in-between, I’ve found a deeper kind of strength. A softer kind of power. And a love that doesn’t need translating.”

In terms of work, the actress is known for her work in films such as “No Entry,” “Apna Sapna Money Money,” “Money Hai Toh Honey Hai,” “Golmaal Returns,” and “Thank You.”

--IANS

ps/