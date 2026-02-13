February 13, 2026 12:02 PM हिंदी

Celebrating medium that is trusted voice for people: PM Modi on World Radio Day

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the enduring relevance and transformative power of radio on the occasion of World Radio Day, describing it as a “trusted voice” that connects people across remote villages and bustling cities alike.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “World Radio Day is about celebrating a medium that is a trusted voice for people, be it in remote villages or bustling cities. For years, the radio has delivered timely information, amplified talent and encouraged creativity. This is a day to acknowledge the efforts of all those associated with this medium.”

Highlighting his monthly radio address, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister noted how the programme has evolved into a unique platform for direct communication with citizens.

“Through #MannKiBaat, I have experienced the potential of the radio firsthand in bringing out the societal strength of our people. This month’s programme will take place on Sunday, 22nd February. Do share your inputs for the programme,” he added.

The Prime Minister’s remarks underscore the continued importance of radio as one of the most dynamic, reactive and engaging mediums of communication.

Despite rapid technological advancements and the proliferation of digital platforms, radio has adapted seamlessly, offering new and interactive ways for audiences to participate and engage.

In India, All India Radio (AIR), the national broadcaster and premier public service broadcaster, remains one of the largest broadcasting organisations in the world. In terms of the languages it broadcasts in and the socio-economic and cultural diversity it serves, AIR has a vast footprint. Its home service comprises 400-plus stations across the country, reaching nearly 92 per cent of India’s geographical area and 99.19 per cent of the total population. The broadcaster originates programming in 23 languages and 146 dialects, reflecting the country’s rich linguistic diversity.

Radio continues to serve as a powerful and low-cost communication tool, particularly suited to reaching remote communities and vulnerable sections of society, including the illiterate, persons with disabilities, women, youth and economically disadvantaged groups.

By offering a platform for public debate irrespective of educational background, radio strengthens democratic participation and social inclusion, reinforcing its status as a vital medium in contemporary India.

