Cecily Wellesley-Smith signs first pro contract with Arsenal

London, June 24 (IANS) Cecily Wellesley-Smith has signed her first professional contract with Arsenal. An 18-year-old defender and England youth international, Cecily joined Arsenal at the age of 17 in August 2024, having progressed through the youth system at Oxford United.

During her time at Arsenal, Cecily helped the Gunners under-21s win the 2024/25 PGA League Under-21 Division One title and has trained regularly with the women’s first team in recent months.

“I’m so proud to sign my first professional contract with Arsenal,” said Cecily.

“During my time here so far, I’ve loved learning from some of the best players and staff in the game and gaining an understanding of what it means to represent this great club. I’m looking forward to continuing to work hard to keep progressing and building as I begin my journey in the professional game.”

Cecily spent last season on a dual-registration agreement with Oxford United in the FA Women’s National League South, making a total of 16 appearances.

Head of Player Development James Honeyman added, “Cecily has been at Arsenal for just over a year and has shown determination and passion for both the club and for football. We’re all proud of Cecily’s journey, especially the steps she has taken to begin her transition to the senior environment. We’re all looking forward to supporting Cecily as she continues her development in red and white.”

Cecily is an experienced England youth international, having represented her country at the UEFA European Women’s Under-17 Championship in Sweden in May 2024 and the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in the Dominican Republic in October 2024.

Director of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley said, “Everyone at the club is thrilled to see another young player sign professional terms with us. Cecily has a fantastic work ethic and attitude, and we have no doubt these will stand her in good stead as she continues to grow and develop here at Arsenal.”

