CDS Anil Chauhan stresses on Defence R&D, lauds PSUs

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan led the discussions on Defence R&D, Autonomous Systems and Futuristic Technologies and Ammunition and Explosives at the second edition of the Brainstorming Session (BSS 2.0) on Friday.

While delivering the keynote address at Manekshaw Centre, the CDS highlighted the contribution of PSUs, the private sector and MSMEs in defence manufacturing.

The Brainstorming Session 2.0 with the theme "Atmanirbharta in Defence – Leveraging Defence Industry Ecosystem for Future Warfare" was organised by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), in association with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).

“Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, in his welcome address, emphasised providing a boost to domestic industries focusing on technological advancement and Research and Development,” said the Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff, on X.

The event witnessed significant participation from defence industries, said a statement.

The day-long session discussed issues essential for future warfare, including ammunition & explosives, autonomous systems and R&D in futuristic technologies, said a statement.

The event brought together key stakeholders from across the national security and defence landscape to address priority challenges, identify growth opportunities and facilitate clear, actionable plans.

A statement said that the outcomes of the session will help advance Aatmanirbharta, empower India’s leadership in future warfare domains and further strengthen operational preparedness and industry capabilities in the defence sector.

The HQ IDS said on X, “The session was attended by General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, #CDS, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff #CISC, Defence Secretary and senior leadership from the Ministry of Defence #ServiceHQs, #DPSUs, #DRDO #Defence Industries & Academia. Three focused sessions addressed Defence R&D, Autonomous Systems and Futuristic Technologies and Ammunition & Explosives.”

Earlier in the week, CDS General Anil Chauhan said that “Operation Sindoor” is a compelling example of modern warfare, where precision strike capabilities, network-centric operations, digitised intelligence, and multi-domain tactics were effectively deployed within a compressed time frame.

In his special address on ‘Impact of Technology on Modern Warfare’ at the Delhi Defence Dialogue, the CDS underscored the imperative for military leadership to adapt swiftly to evolving realities, noting that technological superiority has become a decisive factor in determining success on the battlefield.

General Anil Chauhan emphasised that warfare remains fundamentally about securing victory, and those who lead in technology will ultimately prevail.

--IANS

rch/dan