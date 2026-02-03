February 03, 2026 2:34 PM हिंदी

CBI takes over Ankita Bhandari murder probe, registers case against 'unknown VIP'

CBI takes over Ankita Bhandari murder probe, registers case against 'unknown VIP'

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case, and its Delhi-based Special Crime Branch has registered a case against an "unknown VIP" in connection with the matter.

Two members of the CBI team arrived in Uttarakhand late on Monday to conduct a detailed investigation into the alleged VIP angle linked to the murder of the young girl.

The case returned to the spotlight after viral audio clips and videos surfaced involving former BJP legislator Suresh Rathore and his alleged wife, Urmila Sanawar.

During a Facebook Live session, Sanawar made references to the alleged involvement of a VIP in the murder, triggering fresh controversy and public debate.

These developments led to heightened political tensions, with Opposition parties and several organisations renewing demands for a CBI enquiry into the case.

Responding to the growing pressure and to address public concerns, the Uttarakhand government moved swiftly to ensure transparency. On January 9, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami formally recommended a CBI investigation.

The state government reiterated that no individual, irrespective of influence or position, would be allowed to escape the law and stressed that uncovering the complete truth remains its top priority.

The murder of Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist, sparked widespread outrage across Uttarakhand in 2022.

Ankita Bhandari was working as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort when she was murdered on September 18, 2022. Her body was dumped in the Chilla Shakti Canal and recovered nearly a week later.

Following an extensive investigation by a Special Investigation Team, a 500-page chargesheet was filed in the case, naming 97 witnesses, out of whom 47 testified before the court.

The prime accused, Pulkit Arya, the owner of Vanantra Resort, along with co-accused Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Pulkit Arya was found guilty under multiple serious charges, including murder, tampering with evidence, harassment, and immoral trafficking.

--IANS

sd/rad

LATEST NEWS

SAIL records highest-ever sales with 16 pc growth in FY26 so far

SAIL records highest-ever sales with 16 pc growth in FY26 so far

India, Tanzania discuss cooperation in military training, maritime security

India, Tanzania discuss cooperation in military training, maritime security

Prateik Smita Patil: Love like Heer-Ranjha’s is rare today

Prateik Smita Patil: Love like Heer-Ranjha’s is rare today

We will build helicopter manufacturing capabilities in India for generations: Jeet Adani

We will build helicopter manufacturing capabilities in India for generations: Jeet Adani

Adani Ports’ Q3 profit rises 21 pc to Rs 3,043 crore, revenue jumps 22 pc

Adani Ports’ Q3 profit rises 21 pc to Rs 3,043 crore, revenue jumps 22 pc

'My effort to win matches for my country will always continue': Rohit on being honoured with Padma Shri

'My effort to win matches for my country will always continue': Rohit on being honoured with Padma Shri

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress MP settle defamation dispute, SC told

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress MP settle defamation dispute, SC told

Adani Defence, Italy’s Leonardo forge strategic partnership to build helicopter ecosystem in India

Adani Defence, Italy’s Leonardo forge strategic partnership to build helicopter ecosystem in India

Bangladesh: BNP’s Tarique Rahman warns Jamaat’s remarks threaten women’s safety

Bangladesh: BNP’s Tarique Rahman warns Jamaat’s remarks threaten women’s safety

Sai Pallavi thanks #D55 director Rajkumar Periasamy for his welcome; discloses she is 'nervously excited' (Photo Credit: Rajkumar Periasamy/X)

Sai Pallavi thanks #D55 director Rajkumar Periasamy for his welcome; discloses she is 'nervously excited'