July 23, 2025 8:59 PM हिंदी

Catherine Zeta-Jones says 'When Wednesday becomes a better day' as she announces Wednesday season 3

Catherine Zeta-Jones says 'When Wednesday becomes a better day' as she announces Wednesday season 3

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) The fans of the supernatural mystery comedy, "Wednesday" are in for a treat as the makers have already announced season three of the beloved show, even before the release of season two.

Sharing the exciting update with the viewers, Netflix wrote on their official Instagram handle, "Season 2 awakens in two weeks. Season 3 is the next omen, already in motion, already inevitable."

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, who is seen as Morticia Addams, Wednesday's mother on the show, mentioned, "When Wednesday becomes a better day...Wednesday season 3..it’s official…. We shall return."

The announcement poster shows Jenna Ortega aka Wednesday Addams holding a mystical globe with number 3 on it.

Thrilled by this, one of the Insta users wrote, "I love this bc then they can start filming soon and it won’t be such a long pause between seasons! Or that’s the hope!"

Another one penned, "Oh great. More emotional damage disguised as a season. I’m thrilled… obviously".

The third comment read, "I'm not ready for season 2 yet and season 3 is coming soon, I'm in shock."

Another cybercitizen shared, "I’ll be gripping the sheets in agony waiting but plz… don’t let us wait 3 years again".

Earlier this month, Netflix treated the show lovers with the gripping trailer for "Wednesday Season 2".

The official summary of the season reads, “Wednesday Addams, returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends, and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery."

While season two will have Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah B. Taylor, and Hunter Doohan reprising their roles from the original season, Jamie McShane, Joanna Lumley, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo, Haley Joel Osmentm, Frances O'Connor, and Lady Gaga will appear on the forthcoming season of "Wednesday".

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Cricket legends Harbhajan, Raina and Bravo celebrates with West Indies Champions during World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 in Northampton, England, on Wednesday.

Cricket legends Harbhajan, Raina and Bravo celebrates with West Indies Champions

Gujarat ATS busts Al-Qaeda module, four arrested for radicalising youth online

Gujarat ATS busts Al-Qaeda module, four arrested for radicalising youth online

Shefali Shah reveals how COVID inspired the idea of 'Happy Birthday Mummyji'

Shefali Shah reveals how COVID inspired the idea of 'Happy Birthday Mummyji'

Comprehensive education reform on the horizon in Gujarat

Comprehensive education reform on the horizon in Gujarat

Third schedule of Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara's #Mega157 wrapped up

Third schedule of Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara's #Mega157 wrapped up

England make triple strikes as India reach 149/3 in 52 overs at tea on Day 1 of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. IANS Photos

4th Test: England make triple strikes as India reach 149/3 in 52 overs at tea

I will just look to do better as much as I can, says Anshul Kamboj on Test debut at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI

I will just look to do better as much as I can, says Anshul Kmaboj on Test debut

Ali Fazal pens an emotional note for his core team that supported him through highs and lows

Ali Fazal pens an emotional note for his core team that supported him through highs and lows

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta declares Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi the Great' tax-free in the National Capital

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta declares Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi the Great' tax-free in the National Capital

Bangladesh: Health advisor slammed for 'closeness' with Yunus, called 'product of nepotism'

Bangladesh: Health advisor slammed for 'closeness' with Yunus, called 'product of nepotism'