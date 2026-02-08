Carmen Electra reveals the name of ex, who taught her to be romantic

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (IANS) Hollywood actress Carmen Electra has shared that her entire perspective towards the idea of romance changed once she met a particular guy.

The actress has said that she wasn’t always particularly romantic, until she met this specific guy, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Electra, 53, attended Steven Tyler’s 7th Annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party in Hollywood, California. The actress and model, who is currently single, told ‘People’ that while dating is on her agenda for 2026, she has some definite deal breakers.

She said, “I don't like liars. It’s just really nice when you're with someone (who's) just really into you. I have had that before. It obviously didn't last. But once you know what it feels like to really be with someone (who) is so there for you, you can't undo that feeling. You know, it's just beautiful”.

She further mentioned, “(I want) somebody that's very romantic. I remember when I was dating Dave (Navarro), I was so not romantic, and he was teaching me how to be romantic, but now I am”.

As per ‘People’, Electra and Navarro, the lead guitarist for Jane’s Addiction, married in 2003 and announced their separation in 2006, finalizing their divorce in 2007.

Their relationship was documented on the reality show 'Till Death Do Us Part: Carmen and Dave’, which aired on MTV for one season in 2004. The couple had no children, and a source described their split as “amicable” at the time.

Electra had previously been married to former NBA star Dennis Rodman. The pair tied the knot in November 1998 and divorced six months later.

She also briefly dated Prince in the ‘90s, and was linked to Simon Cowell from late 2012 to early 2013, and was known to have remained on good terms with them both. Electra shared that she feels stronger than ever, and showed off a new back tattoo that she said symbolized both strength and protection.

--IANS

aa/