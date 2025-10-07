Cardi B sought Shakira's advice amid split from Offset

October 07, 2025 7:17 PM हिंदी

Los Angeles, Oct 7 (IANS) Rapper Cardi B had sought solace in Shakira during her tumultuous split from Offset. The rapper said that she asked Shakira for advice on navigating heartbreak amid her split.

Cardi, 32, recently spoke about her emotional healing process after her split from Offset, to whom she was married for seven years, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She told Jay Shetty on his podcast, "I felt my strongest when I was 22, 23, 24. That's when I felt like my strongest. And I was like, living in power. And that's how I feel right now. Like I feel like I live in a power”.

She further mentioned, “It took months for the heart to say, 'You're done'. Instead of my mouth and my brain. My heart had to be like, 'You're done’. Because you could say it and you could take actions but even if you take actions, if you're not done you're not done”.

As per ‘People’, the Grammy winner then recounted working with Shakira in 2023 on their song ‘Puntería’ about a year after Shakira's split from longtime partner Gerard Pique and a year before Cardi filed for divorce the final time. Both men had allegedly been unfaithful.

"I was like, 'How the f*** did you overcome this?' And (she's) like, 'It's going to happen’”, Cardi said of Shakira's advice. "And (I'm) like, 'It will never happen' and it happened. It took some crying. It took some thoughts, scary thoughts. But I'm here, honey, I'm here and I'm the strongest I've been”.

Later in the podcast, she expressed her hopes for her children's future. She shares daughter Kulture Kiari, 7, son Wave Set, 4, and daughter Blossom Belle, 13 months, with estranged husband Offset. Cardi B is currently pregnant with her fourth baby, her first with her New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

