Cardi B celebrates sold‑out tour, claps back at doubters

Los Angeles, Feb 25 (IANS) Rapper Cardi B is hitting back at the naysayers. The rapper has shut down the doubters who questioned her commitment after giving birth, proudly announcing that every stop on her tour has been packed out.

The 33‑year‑old rapper welcomed her baby boy with 32‑year‑old NFL player Stefon Diggs in November, and launched her Little Miss Drama Tour on February 11, just three months after giving birth, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The WAP hitmaker, who also has Kulture, seven, Wave, four, and 17-month-old Blossom with estranged husband Offset, has now hit back at the "haters" who doubted her amid the presales for the jaunt.

She first posted to X, formerly Twitter, "The fact of the matter is, so far every single show of mine has been sold out. Packed from top to bottom! They said I wasn’t gonna commit after I gave birth, they said I wasn't gonna take it seriously, but I take it very seriously. I perform for two hours and don’t complain. Not only do I treat my shows like concerts, I treat them like parties and have a good time wit my people that why I get REAL reviews from REAL attendees whether that’s my fans, celebrities, or just people that wanna have a good time. Thank you!! (sic)".

As per ‘Female First UK’, in a separate social media clip, she expanded on her comments, insisting fans always get their money’s worth.

She wrote, “Every show has been sold out, and one thing that I love the most is that while my tickets (were) on presale, there was a lot of haters (and) devils that kept trying to push this propaganda, like, ‘She’s not going to be ready. She just gave birth. She’s been rehearsing for only a month. She been this, she been that’, but I’m a person (who recognises) the value of a dollar”.

She added, "I don’t like to play with my money, so I wouldn’t want to play with y’all money. So if y’all paying to see me, I’m gonna give y’all a hell of a show”.

--IANS

aa/