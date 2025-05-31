Cardi B blasts ex-husband Offset on his controversial remark

Los Angeles, May 31 (IANS) American rapper Cardi B is furious at her ex-husband Offset after he made a nasty remark against her during a chat show.

The rapper hopes that Offset will “die slow” after he requested spousal support in their divorce, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 32-year-old rapper was furious after Offset claimed during an interview on ‘The Breakfast Club’ that he only applied for the support because Cardi was “asking for everything”.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, she said during an X Spaces conversation, “The fact that I'm waking up right now to see that this f****** and his f****** a** team, I know it's not his team, I know it's his b**** a**, gonna tell ‘The Breakfast Club’ the only reason why this m*********** asking for spousal support (is) because I was asking for everything and because I don't be with my kids... Yo, you such a f****** p**** a***… "Word to my mother. I want you to die, but I want you to die f****** slow. When you die, I want you to die slow in the bed. And when you die, you gotta think of me (sic)”.

Cardi went on to claim that “I didn't ask for no child support because I want to be done with this marriage, I feel like I'm tied up”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Cardi, who filed for divorce in July 2024, also insisted that Offset, (real name Kiara Cephus), is allowed to see their kids, Kulture, six, Wave, three, and Blossom, eight months, whenever he wants.

She said, “Kiari is allowed to see my kids. (There) is not one day that he's not allowed to see my kids. He stood up on my kids three times. He has seen Blossom only like five times. And I've been trying to save your face, but for you, stop playing, saying that I don't be seeing my f****** kids”.

“My house is always open for you to see my kids, and you still haven't seen them. You asking for spousal support because I'm trying to take the kids from you? The kids are always open to see you. It's not my fault you don't want to fly to New York”, she added.

