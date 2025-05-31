May 31, 2025 2:00 PM हिंदी

Cardi B blasts ex-husband Offset on his controversial remark

Cardi B blasts ex-husband Offset on his controversial remark

Los Angeles, May 31 (IANS) American rapper Cardi B is furious at her ex-husband Offset after he made a nasty remark against her during a chat show.

The rapper hopes that Offset will “die slow” after he requested spousal support in their divorce, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 32-year-old rapper was furious after Offset claimed during an interview on ‘The Breakfast Club’ that he only applied for the support because Cardi was “asking for everything”.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, she said during an X Spaces conversation, “The fact that I'm waking up right now to see that this f****** and his f****** a** team, I know it's not his team, I know it's his b**** a**, gonna tell ‘The Breakfast Club’ the only reason why this m*********** asking for spousal support (is) because I was asking for everything and because I don't be with my kids... Yo, you such a f****** p**** a***… "Word to my mother. I want you to die, but I want you to die f****** slow. When you die, I want you to die slow in the bed. And when you die, you gotta think of me (sic)”.

Cardi went on to claim that “I didn't ask for no child support because I want to be done with this marriage, I feel like I'm tied up”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Cardi, who filed for divorce in July 2024, also insisted that Offset, (real name Kiara Cephus), is allowed to see their kids, Kulture, six, Wave, three, and Blossom, eight months, whenever he wants.

She said, “Kiari is allowed to see my kids. (There) is not one day that he's not allowed to see my kids. He stood up on my kids three times. He has seen Blossom only like five times. And I've been trying to save your face, but for you, stop playing, saying that I don't be seeing my f****** kids”.

“My house is always open for you to see my kids, and you still haven't seen them. You asking for spousal support because I'm trying to take the kids from you? The kids are always open to see you. It's not my fault you don't want to fly to New York”, she added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Urmila Matondkar offers prayers at the Kamakhya Temple amidst heavy rains

Urmila Matondkar offers prayers at the Kamakhya Temple amidst heavy rains

SEBI confirms ban on LS Industries and key individuals amid fraud probe

SEBI confirms ban on LS Industries and key individuals amid fraud probe

Divya Khossla on 1 year of ‘Savi’: Feels like yesterday

Divya Khossla on 1 year of ‘Savi’: Feels like yesterday

Asia Pacific emerges as largest market for solar photovoltaic, India a bright spot

Asia Pacific emerges as largest market for solar photovoltaic, India a bright spot

Vipul Organics reports 46 pc sequential drop in Q4 net profit

Vipul Organics reports 46 pc sequential drop in Q4 net profit

Providing service to taxpayers is duty of tax officials: FM Sitharaman

Providing service to taxpayers is duty of tax officials: FM Sitharaman

Indian stock markets witness 2nd consecutive week of consolidation

Indian stock markets witness 2nd consecutive week of consolidation

Mohit Suri calls ‘Saiyaara’ an ode to his favourite love stories

Mohit Suri calls ‘Saiyaara’ an ode to his favourite love stories

Cardi B blasts ex-husband Offset on his controversial remark

Cardi B blasts ex-husband Offset on his controversial remark

Javed Akhtar: India always took initiative to solve problems with Pakistan, latter hasn’t

Javed Akhtar: India always took initiative to solve problems with Pakistan, latter hasn’t