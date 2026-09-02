Canadian forward Jonathan David delighted to swap Juventus for Atletico Madrid

Madrid, Sep 2 (IANS) Canadian international forward Jonathan David said on Wednesday that he was delighted to have joined "ambitious" Atletico Madrid.

David has agreed on an initial season-long loan from Juventus, with an option for Atletico to make the move permanent at the end of the season, although in his official presentation to the press, the 26-year-old said his future would depend on him scoring goals.

"I think that in the end, my future won't be my decision. What I can do is to score goals," he told the press.

"I'm in a very positive place, and I'm at a club with great ambition, which means we can strive for greatness, and I really like that," added the forward, who said he was in condition to make his debut away to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

He joins a growing number of Canadian footballers in La Liga, along with the Villarreal trio, Tajon Buchanan, Tani Oluwaseyi and Nathan Saliba, reports Xinhua.

"Soccer in Canada hasn't always been so big, and now we have a lot of players who play in Europe, and it fills me with particular pride to make my country and my family proud," he added.

David admitted he had not had "the easiest" time at Juventus, but said he was "ready for a new challenge. This league is a great fit for my qualities," concluded David.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid underlined their attacking strength without Julian Alvarez with a 3-1 win away to Sevilla in this weekend's La Liga clash.

Alvarez's future has been the centre of attention all week as he looks to seal a move to Barcelona, and the Argentine international wasn't in the squad as Atletico travelled to play a side that had won its first two games of the season.

Two goals from Alex Baena and one from Ademola Lookman gave Atletico a 3-0 lead after 33 minutes. Miguel Sierra pulled a goal back for Sevilla in the 66th minute, but it was not enough to save the home side from defeat.

--IANS

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