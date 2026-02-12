February 12, 2026 8:14 PM हिंदी

Camila Cabello opens up on her year long struggle with hair colour

Los Angeles, Feb 12 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello has shared that it took a year for her hair to return to normal after she dyed it blonde.

The 28-year-old singer gave herself a makeover by changing her hair colour but she's now gone back to her natural dark shade and she's confessed it's been months of hard work to regain her "hair health", reports ‘Female First UK’.

In a post on Instagram, she shared snaps of her brunette look and wrote, "It’s taken a year but my hair has finally started to forgive me for bleachgate. Dark haired girls who have made it to hair health again, comment your tips like it’s group therapy”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, it comes after the singer previously opened up about her decision to change her look, insisting she felt in need of a "big physical change".

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she explained, "You know, I felt like I needed a big, physical change. I feel, I don't know, my dark hair has been with me for all of my life, like it was just a significant part of how the public saw me, how the world saw me, and how I saw myself”.

Camila suggested her new style embodied a new era in her life and her music career, adding, "I feel like it's just been a year of, like, the theme has very much been 'play' and 'transformation' and changing and being brave.

"But I feel like also the music is so different, the world is so different that for so many reasons I was like, 'I feel like physical change needs to accompany that’”.

Despite this, Camila revealed she "tried on a couple of wigs" before she committed to going blonde but she had no regrets about making the decision to hit the bleach.

