June 10, 2025 10:40 AM हिंदी

California sues Trump over 'unlawful' National Guard order

Sacramento, June 10 (IANS) The US state of California sued the Trump administration for deploying the state's National Guard in Los Angeles amid protests against federal immigration raids, calling the move "an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism."

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday they filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to end the "illegal and unnecessary takeover" of the state's National Guard, which they said "has needlessly escalated chaos and violence in the Los Angeles region."

The lawsuit, which names President Donald Trump, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, and the Department of Defence, claimed that the takeover violates the US Constitution and exceeds the president's Title 10 authority, not only because the takeover occurred without the consent or input of the governor, as federal law requires, but also because it was unwarranted, according to a news release from the governor's office on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The protests initially began in response to immigration enforcement operations. In recent days, administration officials have focused their efforts on major Democratic-led cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.

Tensions between protesters and law enforcement escalated on Friday, as some demonstrators threw objects and police responded with pepper balls and flash-bang devices.

In response, Trump ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard members on Saturday. The protests intensified further on Sunday, with growing crowds and heightened confrontations between demonstrators and law enforcement officers.

"President Trump's order calling federalised National Guard troops into Los Angeles - over the objections of the Governor and local law enforcement - is unnecessary and counterproductive," said Bonta in a statement on Monday.

"The President is trying to manufacture chaos and crisis on the ground for his own political ends. Federalising the California National Guard is an abuse of the President's authority under the law - and not one we take lightly. We're asking a court to put a stop to the unlawful, unprecedented order," Bonta said.

Newsom said the deployment of National Guard is "a manufactured crisis," accusing Trump of "intentionally causing chaos, terrorising communities, and endangering the principles of our great democracy."

"It is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism. We will not let this stand," said the governor.

Following the announcement of the lawsuit, Trump posted on social media that his administration would "hit" back if protesters "spit" at National Guard members.

"I promise you they will be hit harder than they have ever been hit before," he wrote. "Such disrespect will not be tolerated!"

Trump on Monday suggested Newsom should be arrested. In response, Newsom said in a social media post, "The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor. This is a day I hoped I would never see in America."

--IANS

int/rs

