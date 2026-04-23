Calcutta HC reprimands EC over imposing restrictions on bike movement before Bengal polls

Kolkata, April 23 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday strongly criticised the Election Commission over imposing restrictions on the use of motorbikes two days before the Assembly polls in Bengal. On Thursday, Justice Krishna Rao told the Election Commission that it was abusing its power and citizens were being harassed in this way.

After the judge’s observation, the Election Commission will submit an affidavit to the court on Friday. In the affidavit, the Election Commission will explain why the restrictions were imposed two days before the election. The poll panel can also tell the court about past bad incidents regarding bikes.

On Thursday, Justice Rao also told the Election Commission that the rights of ordinary citizens cannot be taken away in this way.

The judge commented that it could stop the cars too. Even then, people can carry bombs and guns and create chaos, said the judge.

The judge further asked the Election Commission to show the court how many cases in the last five years were examples of bike gangs creating chaos.

The court was of the view that this was a step that had been taken to halt everything two days before the election. The judge further said that this was being done to cover up the failure of the authorities

The Election Commission issued a notification on Tuesday stating that no bike processions will be allowed two days before the polls.

The commission's notification stated that bikes can be ridden only from 6 A.M. to 6 P.M. two days before the election. However, no passenger will be allowed to sit on the back of the bike during this time. Bikes can be ridden from 6 A.M. to 6 P.M. on the day of the election.

However, this exemption will be available only if the bike is used for voting or for any urgent work.

The Commission stated that these restrictions will not be effective for urgent needs like medical emergency, family work or taking children to and from school. Those who ride bikes to go to social events have also been exempted.

According to the Commission, this rule will not be effective for other App-based cab and food delivery services. Apart from this, if anyone wants to get exemption from the restrictions, he will have to take written permission from the local police station, the poll panel said.

Challenging this order of the Election Commission, the attention of the Calcutta High Court was drawn to the directives on Wednesday.

Justice Rao allowed the case to be filed and the hearing of that case was held on Thursday. Tomorrow, the Election Commission will submit an affidavit in this regard.

--IANS

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