Cabinet greenlights 3 Railways projects covering 12 districts for Rs 18,509 crore

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) In a significant development, the Centre has approved three multi-tracking projects, covering 12 districts across Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and Karnataka, with a total cost of Rs 18,509 crore.

This will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 389 kms. The projects are planned on the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations.

These projects will also provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services. The proposed multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to nearly 3,902 villages, with a combined population of about 97 lakh.

According to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these projects include Kasara–Manmad 3rd and 4th line; Delhi–Ambala 3rd and 4th line; and Ballari – Hosapete 3rd and 4th line.

The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.

These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion.

“The projects are in line with PM Modi’s Vision of a New India which will make people of the region ‘Atmanirbhar’ by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities,” said the CCEA in a statement.

The projects are planned on PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services.

The proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Bhavli Dam, Shri Ghatandevi, Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra/Srinagar, and major attractions such as Hampi (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), Ballari Fort, Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary, the Tungabhadra Dam, Kenchanagudda, and the Vijaya Vittala Temple, etc.

According to the government, the proposed projects are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, steel, iron ore, cement, limestone/bauxite, container, foodgrains, sugar, fertilisers and POL etc.

Moreover, the capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 96 MTPA (million tonnes per annum).

--IANS

na/