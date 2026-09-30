Cabinet clears Rs 1,790-crore AI-powered traffic management project for Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the implementation of an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) project for Delhi at an estimated cost of Rs 1,789.52 crore, aimed at improving traffic flow, road safety and urban mobility across the national capital.

The project, to be implemented by Delhi Police, will cover 42 identified traffic corridors and will be rolled out in three phases over a period of 24 months.

It will be followed by five years of operation and maintenance. The initiative forms part of broader efforts by the Centre and the Delhi government to improve traffic management and transport infrastructure in the city.

The ITMS will use real-time traffic data, adaptive traffic signals, automated enforcement mechanisms and integrated command-and-control systems to manage Delhi's road network more efficiently.

The move comes as the city grapples with rising traffic volumes, with around 71 lakh active registered vehicles currently on its roads.

According to the government, vehicular growth in Delhi has significantly outpaced the expansion of road infrastructure, while traffic management continues to rely heavily on fixed signal timings and manual intervention.

The new system is designed to optimise available road capacity by enabling traffic regulation to respond dynamically to real-time conditions.

A key feature of the project will be the deployment of Adaptive Traffic Control Systems, which will automatically adjust signal timings based on traffic flow and coordinate signals along major corridors to reduce congestion and delays.

The system will also facilitate priority movement for ambulances and other emergency vehicles by creating green corridors through congested routes.

The government said the technology will enable faster detection of traffic congestion, accidents and other road incidents, allowing Delhi Police to take corrective action and manage diversions more effectively.

Commuters will receive real-time information through Variable Message Sign boards and digital platforms on traffic conditions, diversions and parking availability. Traffic updates may also be shared with navigation service providers to help commuters choose better routes.

The project will strengthen automated enforcement of traffic rules by detecting violations such as red-light jumping, speeding, wrong-way driving, illegal parking, non-use of helmets and seat belts, and the use of mobile phones while driving.

Artificial intelligence-based analytics will also help identify stolen, blacklisted and hot-listed vehicles, repeat offenders and vehicles linked to hit-and-run cases.

--IANS

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