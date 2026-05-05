Cabinet clears proposal to increase Supreme Court judges' strength

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved the introduction of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Parliament to increase the sanctioned strength of judges in the apex court.

The proposed legislation seeks to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956, enhancing the number of judges from the present 33 to 37, excluding the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

According to an official statement, the move is aimed at improving the efficiency and functioning of the Supreme Court while ensuring the expeditious delivery of justice.

"The increase in the number of judges will enable the Supreme Court to deal with cases more effectively and reduce pendency, thereby ensuring timely justice to litigants," the government said.

The financial implications arising out of the expansion, including salaries of judges, support staff, and related infrastructure, will be met from the Consolidated Fund of India.

The proposal traces its origins to Article 124(1) of the Constitution, which provides that the Supreme Court shall consist of a Chief Justice of India and such number of judges as Parliament may by law prescribe. The strength of the apex court has been revised periodically through amendments to the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956. Initially capped at 10 judges (excluding the Chief Justice of India), the number was increased to 13 in 1960 and further to 17 in 1977. The sanctioned strength was subsequently raised to 25 in 1986 and to 30 in 2008.

The most recent revision came in 2019, when the number was increased from 30 to 33.

The Bill is expected to be introduced in the upcoming session of Parliament.

--IANS

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